Manila Will Soon Be on Lockdown Due to Coronavirus. Here’s What That Means.

Updated on 03/13/20

Metro Manila, the Philippines’ capital region, is officially on lockdown.

President Rodrigo Duterte confirmed this in a press conference on the evening of Thursday, March 12, declaring a Code Red Sub Level 2 on the coronavirus outbreak. This indicates a rapid spread of infections that is beyond what the government can handle.

The decision comes after a sudden surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines. Up until Thursday, March 5, the country only had three confirmed cases of infection, including the first death outside China. A week after, there are now 52 confirmed cases and five deaths.

Most Filipinos today have never experienced a lockdown of this scale, so many have no idea what to expect. Here’s a breakdown of what we know so far.

Where Is the Lockdown?

The 16 cities and one town that comprise Metro Manila are all part of the lockdown. These are: Manila, Quezon City, Caloocan, Las Piñas, Makati, Malabon, Mandaluyong, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Navotas, Parañaque, Pasay, Pasig, San Juan, Taguig, Valenzuela, and Pateros.

However, according to the resolution, other areas could follow suit if they experience an increase in COVID-19 cases. This includes the possibility of village-wide, city-wide, or province-wide lockdowns.

When Will the Lockdown Start?

During the press conference, Duterte said that it will start on midnight of Sunday, March 15 and end after 30 days, or on Tuesday, April 14.

How Will This Affect Travel?

Once the lockdown starts, no one can enter or leave Metro Manila via land, domestic air, and sea travel. Travellers from countries with localised COVID-19 transmission are also banned from entering the Philippines unless they are a Filipino citizen, a spouse or child of a Filipino citizen, or holders of a permanent resident visa or diplomat visa.

Trains that travel around Metro Manila will continue to operate but the government will issue guidelines on distancing measures for passengers.

But there are exemptions…

Overseas Filipino Workers can still travel to China, except Hubei Province, the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government also said that those who work in Metro Manila but live in nearby provinces are exempted from the travel ban. Many were concerned that they would not be able to go to their offices once the lockdown is in effect.

https://twitter.com/miko_ph/status/1238097569131061248?s=20

How Will the Lockdown Affect Work and School?

Despite the exemption on workers living in provinces, the government encouraged private companies to adopt flexible work arrangements. Many companies have started to let their employees work from home since the beginning of this week, but some have found it difficult because of the country’s unstable internet connection.

What are the internet providers in the Philippines doing to help enable work-from-home for our Philippine workforce? please allow for better internet access during these challenging times given the Corona Virus pandemic we are facing today. Microsoft and other vendors stepped up! — Angelika Schmeing (@TheAngelicopter) March 10, 2020

School on all levels will also be suspended until April 12.

Are Public Gatherings Allowed?

While details are not available yet, the government will soon issue strict social distancing measures for those who remain in Metro Manila.

Big gatherings, whether planned or spontaneous, are banned during the lockdown.

On Friday, March 13, the Archdiocese of Manila said that Catholics are no longer obligated to attend mass on Sunday, March 15. All public masses and activities in churches under the Archdiocese will be suspended until Friday, March 20. It also encouraged people to watch masses broadcast on TV or streamed on social media, instead. This directive is similar to those set in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Manufacturing, retail, and service establishments can continue to operate but must follow strict social distancing measures.



What is the Government Doing Now?

Work is suspended in the executive branch for a month but skeletal workforces will be formed to minimise the effect on government services. Health and emergency frontline services will also be available.

The national government said it would mobilise the “entire government machinery,” to address the pandemic, but did not detail what steps they will take.

During the lockdown, local government units can declare a state of calamity and gain access to a Quick Response Fund.

The government plans to review their measures seven days from today.