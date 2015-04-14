Manny Pacquiao Sings Own Ring Entrance Song for Mayweather Fight

Manny Pacquiao the boxer is also Manny Pacquiao the congressman, as well as Manny Pacquiao the recording artist, so it’s no surprise that Pacman said he would be recording his own entrance song for his May 2nd fight with Floyd Mayweather. After hitting the studio, this is the tune he’ll use. It’s called “Lalaban Ako Para Sa Filipino” which means “I Fight for the Filipino People.”

It’s not so much Robert Tepper telling Rocky there’s no easy way out as it is Queensryche contemplating the lucidity of silence, but that’s okay because it’s more a homage to his country and fans than a pump up jam. But if you need to rock out a little bit, just wait for the guitar solo to come screaming in.

