Many Millennials Are ‘Telesexual’ Now. What Does That Mean?

Long-distance love used to be something you tolerated, not something you picked. It meant late-night calls, expensive flights, and convincing yourself that sexting is fulfilling. Now, a decent chunk of millennials seem to be looking at that setup and thinking, honestly, perfect.

According to Dating.com’s new Millennial Intimacy Report, based on a survey of 2,000 millennials, 55% said they’re open to a long-distance relationship that never becomes in-person, while 7% said they actively prefer it. Another 37% said they’d consider a fully online relationship, and 8% said that format is their preference. Add in the 32% who said in-person interaction can feel draining, and we have the rise of the so-called “telesexual”.

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The term, coined by Dating.com, refers to people whose romantic and sexual connection is centered online first. A little corny, sure. Also pretty believable. Millennials built whole adult lives inside screens. We work there, fight there, flirt there, dump each other there, and sometimes buy throw pillows while ignoring a text from someone we allegedly love. It was only a matter of time before romance settled into the same realm.

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Millennials Are Choosing ‘Telesexual’ Love

There’s also the simple fact that plenty of people are fried. In materials shared alongside the report, Dating.com resident expert Jaime Bronstein said millennials are dealing with “chronic burnout, overwhelm, packed schedules, and shrinking social circles,” which explains why digital relationships can feel so much easier to maintain. Going out, getting dressed, commuting across town, and making small talk after a full workday can feel like an additional part-time job.

The report also found that 65% of millennials say it’s easier to open up to an online companion than to a partner, which is very 2026, whether we like it or not. People still crave connection. They just want it with fewer logistics, less emotional wear and tear, and a literal mute button.

To be clear, millennials haven’t given up on love. They’re just using our new digital world to do it. For some, that might look sad and dystopian. For anyone who’s had to schedule their week down to the minute, it could sound pretty rational. Romance, like everything else, has entered its remote-work era.