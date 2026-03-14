Marathon Is Making a Huge Quality of Life Improvement Next Week

Marathon is only a few weeks into its lifespan and the new Bungie extraction shooter has already made a handful of improvements to ensure the community stays engaged and active. The next update seems like it is shaping up to address another pain point that fans have been vocal abount – inventory management.

Next week, we are planning to make a change to free up a little more space in your Vault. We've seen the feedback on some stack sizes not feeling large enough and will be making the following change:

➡️ Consumables, Ammo, Salvage, and Grenades will now have larger stack sizes in… https://t.co/ilhk4ey8pP pic.twitter.com/kCW3V8X5vo — Marathon Development Team (@MarathonDevTeam) March 13, 2026

Just like in the other popular extraction shooter of the moment, ARC Raiders, Marathon players are also quickly bumping up against the game’s inventory limits as they spend more time in the game. Each successful run means that another pile of ammo, consumables, and salvage have been collected and there is only so much space in the Vault to hold all of these items.

Videos by VICE

Luckily, Bungie has been closely listening to community feedback and is aware that the inventory management portion of the game is holding players back from having the most enjoyable experience possible. Inventory management is a key component of this type of game, so the developers aren’t planning to create unlimited space in the Vault or anything like that, but the team does want to reduce a bit of the friction by increasing stack size limits.

In next week’s update (the week of March 16), Bungie is going to make some key changes to the Vault to increase stack sizes for consumables, ammo, salvage, and grenades. At this time, the full patch notes have not been released, so it’s unclear what the new limits for each stack will be. Those details should arrive sometime early next week when the full patch notes are uploaded.

Additionally, the team is also trying to improve the Vault user experience by adding some additional Vault filters for keys and backpacks in this update. These improvements should make finding specific items, or types of items, much quicker for players who tend to hoard as much as possible in their vault.

Currently, many players feel forced to sell rare materials prematurely because they don’t have the slots to store them for late-game crafting. By allowing larger stacks, Bungie is encouraging players to invest in their future gear rather than dumping resources after every run just to clear space.

Marathon has only been live for a few weeks, so it is very interesting to follow the game’s progress and see how Bungie reacts to feedback and whether the extraction shooter is able to claim a spot in the crowded and punishing live-service marketplace. So far, it seems to be off to a strong enough support to warrant continued support from the developer, so it will be very exciting to see what else Bungie does to help draw in additional players and to keep the core audience engaged and active.

Marathon is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.