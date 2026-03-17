Marathon is Testing an Experimental New Feature, But Not For Long

Marathon’s game director just shared a surprising update on social media that the team is “going a bit rogue” and implementing an experimental duos queue starting very soon.

Marathon Is Testing a New Duos Queue

Screenshot: Bungie

Marathon has survived the first few weeks after its go-live and the team behind the game has been listening to player feedback very carefully and making frequent updates and improvements to try and keep the community engaged and growing.

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Last week Marathon reassured fans that their complaints about inventory management were being heard and shared plans to make multiple improvements to the Vault with larger stacks and better filtering. This week, the team is looking to allow players to experiment with a limited-time duos queue. If the feature becomes a popular choice over the next two weeks, there is always the chance it could stick around longer though.

Marathon game director Joe Ziegler shared the news on social media and explained that the experimental duos queue would become available Wednesday, March 18 at 10am PT. The new queue is limited to just the Perimeter map and is intended to test how the game plays with crews of 2 at a wider scale.

According to Ziegler, here is what players can expect during the duos queue testing period:

It will be on Perimeter only for now.

The test will last about 2 weeks (but the team might cut it off early or elongate it depending on what’s going on).

You can only enter duos with a premade group of you and another friend. (no matchmaking solo into duos).

You will be matched with other duos only.

You can select “Perimeter – Duo” from the zone select screen to access it. (not the final intended ux flow right now)

Some things will be a bit jank.

Ziegler explained that this is an experimental version of this feature and the team expects to learn things from this implementation. There will likely be a lot of changes between this version and a future, more permanent duos queue.

“Pending what we learn, we’re hoping to expand duos as a queue in the future and we wanted to take this first step sooner than later so we could understand how it affects our game better before investing a lot more time in fleshing out the feature.”

The game director also assured fans that this will not be the last experiment that the team wants to run, so players should expect more things like this in the future. So far, the community seems to appreciate the speedy updates and clear transparency on what the team is focusing on and developing to improve the game. It will be very interesting to see how well this mode is received and what sort of changes need to take place before duos becomes a more permanent feature.

Marathon is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.