Mario Paint Comes to Nintendo Switch Online. Time to Test Out That Mouse.

While we all wait for Drag X Drive to arrive on Switch 2, Nintendo has given us the perfect opportunity to test out the Joy-Cons’ new mouse function: Mario Paint.

The 1992 classic is now available on the Nintendo Switch 2 Online service. And as someone with an unnatural love for Sega’s Wacky World, I will be all over this.

Unleash your creativity with Mario Paint

Mario Paint is one of the games that (regrettably) was not eligible for my “What Job Was Mario Best At?” list. But if it were, it would be here. Bob Ross would be proud.

This is an exciting addition to the Nintendo Switch Online catalog for multiple reasons. Chief among them is that we can get some work in with the Switch 2’s mouse function. The original Super Nintendo game came packaged with a mouse to use with the game. Remember when companies included things people shouldn’t have to pay for? That was a nice time.

Nintendo has no idea what they’ve unleashed upon the world, but hey, it’ll be funny.

“In this classic title originally released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System™ in 1992, you can use simple mouse controls to draw pictures with all sorts of colors and drawing tools. You can even create animated sequences and write music to add to your collage. Bring your very own video creations to life by combining animation and music with the art you’ve made!”

In addition to releasing the game on the online service, Nintendo also dropped the game’s soundtrack on the Nintendo Music app. I haven’t dug too deeply into the app yet, but from my limited use of it, it doesn’t seem to feature the full songs. At least it didn’t when I initially used it. Maybe they’ve dropped some updates that changed things. Mario music is always fire, so I’ll probably go back for that.

Mario Paint is available now for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.