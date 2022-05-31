Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Bill Gates Will Force You to Eat Burgers Made in a ‘Peach Tree Dish’

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took to Facebook Live over Memorial Day weekend to warn Americans about the dangers of eating fake meat grown in a “peach tree dish.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene says the government is planning to “zap” people inside their bodies if they try to eat a real cheeseburger. pic.twitter.com/gCDHiH5Bsy — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 29, 2022

Greene has taken to communicating directly to her constituents using a new Facebook Live show she calls MTG Live. In the third episode, which aired on May 28, Green railed against big government surveillance, the tech industry, and lab-grown meat.

Videos by VICE

“They want to know if you’re eating a cheeseburger, which is very bad because Bill Gates wants you to eat his fake meat, which grows in a peach tree dish,” Greene said. “So you’ll probably get a little zap inside your body that’s saying, ‘No no don’t eat a real cheeseburger; you need to eat the fake burger.’ The fake meat from Bill Gates. They probably also want to know when you go to the bathroom and if your bowel movements are on time or consistent.”

Greene probably meant “petri dish,” (the shallow dish biologists use to culture different cells), not “peach tree dish.” The Georgia Congress member is a master of malapropism who once referred to the Gestapo as the “gazpacho police.” She also believes in a wide range of conspiracy theories, which she covers in her MTG Live broadcasts with breathtaking speed.

Greene is also probably obliquely referring to the fact that Gates, a maligned figure among conspiracy theorists, is a supporter of and investor in synthetic beef and meat alternatives because they have a lower carbon cost. One of the companies Gates is invested in, Upside Foods (formerly Memphis Meats), is trying to bring “cell-based meat” to market.

Greene recently won the Republican primary for her congressional seat in Northwest Georgia and will coast to another term in the House—despite being stripped of her committee assignments after it was discovered she’d called for Democrats to be executed on social media prior to her first election.

“It’s not just an anomaly, my last election,” Greene said during her May 28 MTG Live segment. “These are the things that we believe in that are so important.” Green also said she thinks that a vast majority of Americans believe as she does, before launching into a rant about globalism, monkeypox, and “peach tree dish” lab meat shocking your bowels if you dare to eat real meat.