‘Marvel Rivals’ Eternal Night Falls Trailer Shows off Release Date, the Fantastic Four, and Yes, More Cake

Marvel Rivals is on a roll for holding its players’ attention. Just a week after the conclusion of its Christmas event, a new trailer for its first official season, “Eternal Night Falls,” has been released. In the trailer, we catch a glimpse of four ‘fantastic’ new characters coming. As well as new villains and a January 10 release date for when it all goes down.

On the Marvel Rivals YouTube channel, the description reads, “Darkness engulfs New York as the Timestream Entanglement leaves Doctor Strange trapped in the Entangled Astral Plane, scattering the Darkhold pages. Dracula and Doctor Doom disrupt the moon’s orbit. Plunging the city into eternal night and unleashing an army of vampiric creatures.

Videos by VICE

With the world on the brink, the Fantastic Four join forces with iconic Marvel heroes. Standing together in the epic battle to break the mystical darkness with science. Ignite the battle against Dracula with the Fantastic Four in Marvel Rivals!“

“eternal night falls” brings the fantastic four to the ‘marvel rivals’ fray

While many commenters are focused on certain characters’ assets (we’re talking butts here), the Eternal Night Falls trailer actually has a bit more on display. The new season seems to emphasize Dracula as a prominent villain. Aside from the Fantastic Four eventually joining the roster, we can expect new spooky-themed maps to jump into. New battle pass rewards, including skins, MVP showcases, and more, will undoubtedly be available as well.

Additionally, with Dracula being a focus for this season, this could also point toward another beloved character joining the Marvel Rivals lineup in the future — Blade. I’m not expecting any surprise character drops for season one, but hey, who knows? Maybe we’ll see the famed vampire slayer appear in the next season or two.

Screenshot: NetEase Games

While the new Marvel Rivals trailer is purely cinematic? You’ll only need to wait until tomorrow for a sneak peek at gameplay. On January 7 at 2 PM PST, several content creators will be streaming live gameplay of Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman. Or, for a less insufferable experience, you can wait until the official gameplay trailer drops tomorrow.

At this time, it’s unclear which roles the Fantastic Four will fit into once they’ve joined the already extensive list of Marvel Rivals characters. I think we can make some safe assumptions, though. Thing, obviously, looks like a Vanguard right off the bat. He’s huge and rocky — it just makes sense! I’m guessing Mister Fantastic and Human Torch will be our two new Duelists. Invisible Woman, with her stealth and ability to create invisible barriers, will probably be the newest Strategist, if I had to guess.