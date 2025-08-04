Marvel Rivals Roadmap for August Revealed

NetEase Games has already given us the first look at Blade for their Season 3.5 update. And while he looks awesome, there’s an expectation for more. Let’s see what else NetEase is cooking up for Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals season 3.5

Starting with August 8th, we’re getting the aforementioned Blade and a new skin for him out of the gate. We’re also getting a new event: Queen’s Codex. NetEase has been killing it with the skins for these characters since launch. And what we’re getting, not only for Blade but for other characters as well, is no exception.

My favorites to this point have been Black Panther’s “Bast’s Chosen” and Wolverine’s default skin, as well as his Weapon X skin.

On August 15th, we get a new Cloak and Dagger skin as well as a new Winter Soldier skin. The August 22nd drop comes with a new game mode called Resource Rumble, along with a new map.

There’s also another new event called Ancient Powers Awaken and a brand-new Iron Man skin, Extrembiote Armor, which sounds like a combination of the symbiote and the Extremis armor.

The next two weeks, August 29th and September 5th, come with two skins: Scarlet Witch’s Phoenix Chaos and Peni Parker’s Wasteland Mech, respectively.

Then, on September 12, Season 4 of Marvel Rivals will arrive. Overall, this is a solid offering for a month as an in-between leading to the next full season.

Season 3.5 also addresses those frequent match quitters

The Season 3.5 update comes with some updates to deal with those who constantly leave games as well.

Competitive Play Improvements

The update addresses one of the biggest problems in competitive play: players leaving matches.

Increased Penalties for Leavers : Season 3.5 increases punishments for players who quit competitive matches. Quitters will face longer bans and bigger competitive point deductions.

: Season 3.5 increases punishments for players who quit competitive matches. Quitters will face longer bans and bigger competitive point deductions. Compensation for Remaining Players : Players who stay in matches with leavers will receive point compensation at the end of the match.

: Players who stay in matches with leavers will receive point compensation at the end of the match. Fair Penalty System: The developers are improving their penalty review process. They will handle penalties fairly when players disconnect due to system issues and speed up the appeals process for mistaken bans.

The centerpiece of Season 3.5 is obviously Blade. But if NetEase can stick the landing on the new game mode, they may have something that keeps people coming.