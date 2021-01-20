Maybe Don’t Send Your Capitol Riot Selfie to a Federal Agent

This is the self-own to end all self-owns: A retired New York Fire Department firefighter was arrested earlier this week after sending a selfie from the Capitol riot to his brother-in-law, a federal agent with the U.S. State Department.

Thomas Fee, who retired from the NYFD in October after 22 years of service, was charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct at the Capitol as well as entering a restricted building.

Videos by VICE

On Jan. 6, Fee’s girlfriend allegedly posted on Facebook that he was “at the rally” in D.C., which was seen by the federal agent’s spouse, according to a criminal complaint filed last weekend. The federal agent, a special agent with the U.S. Diplomatic Security Services whose sister is Fee’s girlfriend, then texted Fee asking if he was in D.C., to which Fee responded by sending the agent a selfie.

The agent initially deleted the picture, but then recovered it and submitted it to the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Fee also allegedly sent his agent-brother-in-law a video from inside the Capitol, which the sworn affidavit by a JTTF agent says featured people yelling “Tyranny!” and “Pelosi,” a reference to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Fee also allegedly told the witness he was “at the tip of the spear.”

Fee surrendered to the FBI Tuesday, according to the agency. “Thomas Fee is alleged to have illegally made his way into our nation’s house,” Assistant Director in Charge William F. Sweeney Jr. said in a statement. “Today, we invited him into ours.”

ADIC Sweeney's statement following Thomas Fee's arrest for his role in the riot and assault on the Capitol building:



"Thomas Fee is alleged to have illegally made his way into our Nation's house. Today, we invited him into ours."



Full statement below pic.twitter.com/yEbLSNq4lz — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) January 19, 2021

Fee was released on a $100,000 bond Tuesday and ordered to turn over three weapons, the New York Daily News reported.



So far, more than 100 people have been charged in connection with the riots and hundreds of investigations are ongoing, CNN reported last week. In addition to Fee, 20-year-old FDNY firefighter Nicholas Moncada of Staten Island was arrested after allegedly live-streaming himself during the Capitol riot.