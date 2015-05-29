Medlar Gives Andreya Triana’s Reflective “Lullaby” a Slinky Re-Imagining

The story behind Andreya Triana’s bouncing “Lullaby” is rooted in the warm confirmation of music. The track is the South London singer’s reflection on a youth spent listening to The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, being pulled out of confusion and angst by the album’s emotive embrace. Here at THUMP, we are all about the power of a great tune to remove from the stultifying effects of daily life, so we were excited to hear that innovative house-wizard Medlar had given the track a slinky re-work.

The result is a surprisingly darker take on the original, a wobbly, acidic stomper that re-imagines the jazzy motifs of “Lullaby” and places them against clipped drum hits and softly spitting synths. Triana has got a strong history of working with producers, having collaborated with Flying Lotus and Bonobo (who went on to produce her album). She also features on the new Lapalux album, most notably on the new single “Puzzle” that got us so excited recently. Not only that but she also featured on one of Breach’s most recent cuts “Everything You Never Had”. By the sounds of Medlar’s “Lullaby” remix, it seems this run is showing no signs of stopping anytime soon.



Triana’s new album Giants is out now on Counter Records, and if you want to see her live this summer you are also in luck, as she has been confirmed for Soundwave Croatia, Glastonbury and Bestival, as well as the dates below later in the year.



Manchester Deaf Institute – Friday, November 13th.

Bristol Lantern – Saturday, November 14th.

Brighton The Haunt – Monday, November 16th.

London KOKO – Tuesday, November 17th.

Andreya Triana is on Facebook/Twitter/Soundcloud.