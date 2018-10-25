Meet four female candidates aiming to make political history

A new four-part series from VICE News follows four first-time, female candidates as they knock on doors, deal with attack ads, milk cows, visit tattoo parlors — and rewrite what it means to be a politician in this Year of the Woman.

Democrat Deidre DeJear would become the first African-American elected to statewide office in Iowa if she wins her race for secretary of state. Republican Pearl Kim, a former special victims prosecutor and sexual assault survivor, is running for a U.S. House seat left open by a #MeToo scandal. Democrat Anna Eskamani, a former Planned Parenthood employee, wants to become the first Iranian-American in the Florida state House. And at 21 years old, Republican Morgan Zegers is gunning to join the New York State Assembly as its youngest member.

Videos by VICE

Tune in online, on Oct. 29, to watch all four women try to make history.