Meet the Mexico City Skateboarder Who Takes Inspiration From The Streets

“It’s hard to express myself with people. But with skateboarding, I express who I am. Very aggressive, and very crazy.” Itzel Granados will slam as hard as the best of them to get a trick. Her style has a powerful grittiness that reflects the sprawling Mexico City streets she grew up skating in. As Itzel rises up in amateur rankings, it’s her relentless, totally fearless drive that sets her apart. Her unique approach to attacking spots comes from seeing the possibilities in all things, and going for it. We spent the day skating through Mexico City with Itzel, hunting for spots and making our own. For Itzel, skateboarding is inseparable from self-expression.

“I think creativity is really important, because it helps you stand out.”

Boardly is a video series that spotlights people from all walks of life who share one thing in common: a passion for skateboarding that has shaped who they are in equally different, yet unique ways. In Season 2 of Boardly, Style Notes, we explore what skateboarding means to six emerging voices. More than a sport, skating is a powerful form of self-expression. An identity. An art. Above all else it is raw creativity in its purest form.

