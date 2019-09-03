Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Video Is Here, So Fall Is Canceled

Contrary to popular belief, Labor Day does not signify the end of summer. So while everyone was prepared to pack up their all-white outfits after celebrating the season’s last three-day weekend, Megan Thee Stallion had other plans. “Hot Girl Summer” ends when she says it does, and by finally releasing the long-awaited visual for her collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, it looks like she’s extending the season of self-love she spearheaded.

It wouldn’t be Megan if she didn’t use her platform to let another woman shine, and she does that by letting Jay Cole—the comedian behind a hilarious skit that asks “What Would Megan Do?”—star in the video. Cole’s knees might not be as strong as the knees behind Megan’s signature twerk, but the she gets her own Hot Girl Transformation in the hottie party-turned video. And witnessing Nicki Minaj take her place as a veteran in rap, embracing a newcomer like Megan is enough to quash the criticism she faced last summer, questioning whether she would fully endorse a new female rapper.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for VICE. Follow her on Twitter.

