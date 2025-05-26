Mercedes Mone, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page Heading to AEW All In

Mercedes Mone and “Hangman” Adam Page punched their ticket to AEW All In at Double or Nothing. The fan-favorite stars competed in the finals of the Owen Hart Tournament to earn title shots against Toni Storm and Jon Moxley at the pay-per-view in Texas this summer.

Mercedes Mone and Hangman Adam Page Win Owen Hart Tournament

Mone faced off against former AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter. Speculation that Mone would face Athena at AEW All In was fueled after their match on AEW Dynamite. With Mone’s win at Double or Nothing, it appears a rematch between the two champions isn’t happening yet.

Mone is on the run of her career, collecting belts in promotions worldwide. Currently, she holds the AEW TBS Championship and the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship. She lost the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship–which she held for nearly a year–to AZM earlier this month.

As for Hangman, he entered the finals of the Owen against Will Ospreay. The odds were stacked against the cowboy because Ospreay is a formidable opponent, but he prevailed. They both kicked out of each other’s finishers–the Buckshot Lariat and the Stormbreaker–but it was Ospreay who fell to a second Buckshot Lariat. Interestingly, the two mirrored each other’s biggest moments in their career. Ospreay hit Hangman with a V-Trigger, emulating Kenny Omega, while Hangman used Swerve’s Big Pressure.

Ospreay’s loss has many fans reeling because it seemed off-kilter given the last few months of their stories. Does this mean Moxley will retain the AEW World Championship? Is Hangman finally getting his well-deserved second title run? Is there an even bigger opponent for Ospreay on the horizon? Time will certainly tell.

AEW All In will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on July 12. Tickets and VIP packages are available for purchase.

