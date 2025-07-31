Mercury Cazimi in Leo Is Here: 3 Signs That Will Feel It the Most

Did you know that a Mercury cazimi is currently happening? (Do you even know what a Mercury cazimi is?)

Today, July 31, marks the start of this Mercury cazimi, amid the ongoing Mercury retrograde. Wondering what this might mean for you? Let’s get into it.

Videos by VICE

What Is a Cazimi in Astrology?

The term “cazimi” comes from the Arabic word kaṣmīmī, which translates to “in the heart.” In this case, we are referring to a planet being “in the heart” of the sun.

According to CHANI, the astrology and self-discovery app, a cazimi “occurs when a planet forms an exact conjunction with the Sun, initiating a new cycle.”

Additionally, the Astrology Dictionary explained, “In Traditional Western Astrology, planets that get close to a conjunction with the Sun, especially within 15 degrees, are thought to be weakened because their light is obscured or overpowered by the light of the Sun. Cazimi appears to have been introduced as an exception to that general rule, so that when a planet is within a specific range of the Sun, it is no longer harmed.”

Astrologers believe this is a powerful time when many people gain clarity and insight where needed most. We get to reap all the benefits associated with the planet within the cazimi.

Cazimis occur for every planet. In fact, even the moon experiences a cazimi, which we call the “new moon.”

Mercury Cazimi in Leo Is Here: These 3 Signs Will Feel It the Most

Mercury is known as the planet of intellect and communication. That’s why Mercury retrograde is usually associated with confusion, rumination, miscommunications, and conflict.

According to Astrograph, “Mercury is an airy planet, associated with all forms of communication and the in-flow and out-flow of intelligence and communication. Its position indicates how your mental function will be expressed, and where techniques and skills are available to you.”

During a Mercury cazimi, however, you will likely experience clarity. This will be especially relieving amid the current retrograde, which has been fucking shit up, for lack of a better term.

“Mercury is the fastest-moving planet and has the most retrogrades—completing its loop-de-loop up to four times a year,” CHANI wrote on its website. “That means we have a handful of Mercury cazimis to work with annually.”

During this particular cazimi, expect some major “aha” moments and for truths to be revealed to you, whether directly or indirectly. Additionally, please pay close attention to your intuition, as it will likely speak clearly to you during this time.

These 3 Signs Will be Affected the Most

1. Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

2. Leo (July 23 – August 22)

3. Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Note that this astrological event only lasts a few hours. While you might experience its energy all throughout the day, it likely won’t last much longer. Take advantage of any relief you might feel at this time, and hold tight to the insights you receive.

And, hey, if someone confesses their love to you, or you suddenly learn shocking news about your friend group, you’ll know why.