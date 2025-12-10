Jingle All the Way With These Christmas THCa Joints

The real secret to a merry Christmas? The right cannabis strain. Mood has your holiday needs covered with the Merry and Bright THCa Preroll Bundle. These prerolls taste like Christmas and hit like the best eggnog you’ve ever had. All is calm, all is bright, all is baked. Get these so you can spark joints joy and spread cheer throughout the season.

Lift Level: How Strong Is This?

The Mood Merry and Bright Preroll Bundle comes with nine delicious prerolls that are oozing with holiday spirit. Nine??? Yeah, it’s the season of giving, so duh.

You get three of each strain: Black Cherry Frost, Frosted Sugar Plum, and Grandma’s Fruitcake. Interestingly, Kush Mintz is the mom of all three strains; they just have different fathers. These half-siblings each deliver that refreshing and earthy mint taste that gives it that bright, merry vibe. The father strains are as follows:

Black Cherry Frost: Cherry Noir

Frosted Sugar Plum: Sugar Plum

Grandma’s Fruitcake: Peach Rings

All three are 50/50 hybrids, with Black Cherry Frost and Frosted Sugar Plum containing around 25% Delta-9 THC, and Grandma’s Fruitcake is the strongest with about 30% THC concentration. Grandma is a wild one, I guess.

These are made with THCa flower, so the THCa concentration is high, not the Delta-9 THC concentration. Well, not at first. Once THCa is heated, it becomes Delta-9. So a preroll with 28% THCa will be 25% Delta-9 THC once you light it up.

High Times: How Will it Make You Feel?

I usually don’t like to include different strains in the same review, but this is a bundle. I have to! But each one hits a little differently, so the prerolls are not interchangeable.

Black Cherry Frost

First up is the Frost. This strain is labeled as “Aroused” by the brand, delivering a euphoric and sensual high. The body high is undeniable, as it makes you feel floaty and a little buzzy. You might catch a slight case of the giggles and start monologuing a funny story that actually isn’t that funny. But hey, that’s okay; you’re among friends. It’s a wonderful strain for flitting from holiday party to holiday party or getting frisky by the fire.

Frosted Sugar Plum

Next up is our other Frosted delight. The Frosted Sugar Plum preroll is a more uplifting and energetic strain. It produces a similar cerebral euphoria, where you’re in a happy holiday haze that makes everything enjoyable. Yes, even conversations with your weird uncle. The Kush Mintz momma brings that relaxing sensation to the high, so you’re excited to decorate the tree, but also in a state of sweet satisfaction.

Grandma’s Fruitcake

Grandma’s Fruitcake gives you a bit of both. It’s uplifting and social, but also gives you that full-body feel that makes the hardwood floor feel like a Tempurpedic. You’re blissfully happy and full of cheer, so you’ll feel brighter than the Christmas tree when it’s all lit up. Please note that this strain is not the same as the Fruitcake strain, which does have many similarities, but completely different parents (Key Lime Pie x Cherry Pie).

Munch Factor: How Does it Taste?

Each of these prerolls also has a different flavor profile. Yes, they’re all a little holiday-coded, but they hit unique flavor notes. From the aroma and grandma baking fruitcake (yum?) to the sweet scent of a fresh Christmas tree, lighting up any one of these fills the air with Xmas spirit.

Black Cherry Frost

This one tastes just as rich and yummy as it should. One whiff of this preroll (before it’s even lit!!!) and you’ll understand. It smells like a jar of Luxardo cherries, with that heavy, dank fruit scent that you just want to soak up. The minty menthol flavor only amplifies that juicy cherry taste, making for a luscious preroll that tastes like a fancy Christmas cocktail or decadent dessert. It also has lighter notes of citrus with a sweet overtone that makes it a lovely companion to your nightcap drink.

Frosted Sugar Plum

Frosted Sugar Plum is probably the sweetest of the bunch, with the “Sugar” part taking center stage. It’s also a fruity strain, but leans into the saccharine profile more than the other two Merry and Bright prerolls. If you love sweeter strains, such as Cereal Milk or Gelato 33, then you’ll love how this one satisfies your sweet tooth. Beneath all that sugary sweetness are notes of berries and plums, along with the freshness of Kush Mintz. I’d pick this as the best one for beginners, as it’s one of the easier ones to smoke, with a soft smoke and hard-to-hate flavor.

Grandma’s Fruitcake

Grandma went above and beyond this year. I shared these prerolls with several friends (because ‘tis the season), and everyone had a different favorite. But this was mine. Full disclosure: I’ve never actually had fruitcake, so my experience wasn’t sullied by some horrid memory of eating dried fruit in brick form. I immediately felt cozy and comforted after sparking this, as it has a warm, fruity flavor with those fresh notes of mint as well as hints of yeast and sugar. It’s almost like you can taste the caramelization on the cake, along with all the flavorful pieces of fruit. 10/10, would smoke again.

Shelf Appeal: What’s the Vibe?

I always love Mood’ packaging, as they stay true to that brown-bag vibe that reminds me of picking up from a dealer. But it’s an elevated style that makes the simple, rustic look feel refined. With the Merry and Bright Bundle, they add to the curated energy with some adorable snowflakes and big red bows on the labels. These tiny details are what make holiday products so special and fun. It may seem small, but it sets the tone for the experience.

Additionally, I love that they gave these holiday-themed names. Cannabis and Christmas seem like a perfect pair to me, so themed products like this only solidify that relationship. `

Bud for Your Buck: What’s the Price?

For nine fabulous THCa prerolls, these are a reasonable price. You get the whole bundle for $70, which breaks down to about $8 per preroll. They’re average-sized prerolls that would probably cost $10-15 each at a typical dispensary. You’re getting each one for less than $10, and depending on how much you smoke, the bundle might be enough to keep you high for the whole week between Christmas and New Year’s.

When it comes to Mood, you always get quality. The flower is quality, the preroll is quality, and the packaging is quality. The price might be below average, but the products certainly are above.

Canna-Conclusion

More holiday-themed cannabis products, please! The Merry and Bright THCa Preroll Bundle truly does make the season a little merrier. Grandma’s Fruitcake takes the cake for me, but each one of these prerolls offered a festive flavor and holiday high that perks up the season. Whether you love Christmastime or are counting down the days until 2026, these joints can get you through. But you gotta get ‘em before the season is over, and have yourself a merry little Christmas.

