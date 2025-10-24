How to Pick the Best Flower: Tips for Selecting Cannabis That Will Hit the Spot

Shopping for cannabis flower for the first time is daunting. There are endless strains to choose from, but they’re not all created equal. And even the ones that are might not be right for you. From the color to the cannabinoids, there’s so much to consider.

The good news is you can choose your own adventure; you just have to know what to pay attention to. And that’s why I’m here today, so let’s talk about how to pick the best flower.

Online Vs. In-Store: Where Are You Buying?

Thanks to the loopholes in the 2018 Farm Bill, you can now buy cannabis flower online and have it delivered to almost any state. But this is very different from going to a marijuana dispensary.

First of all, marijuana dispensaries are likely selling you, well, marijuana. Because they’re legally allowed to. Online retailers are probably selling hemp flower because that’s what they’re legally allowed to do.

Both hemp and marijuana are types of cannabis plants. Hemp just has a THC content below 0.3%, and marijuana has a THC content greater than that. That’s how we can legally get the goods online.

You probably won’t see “hemp flower” online as much as you’ll see “THCa flower.” THCa is basically baby THC, and once you apply heat, it grows up into Delta-9 THC. Sooooo hemp flower high in THCa is comparable to marijuana flower high in THC. As long as you plan to heat it in some way, they’ll both get you high.

Aside from this difference, shopping in-store also means you can see the flower in person, and maybe smell or touch it. Some dispensaries let you sniff the bud or feel it, but don’t count on that. Most long-time stoners will say shopping in person is way better, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get top-quality buds online.

Type of Strain

Are you an indica devout like me? Or do you love an energetic sativa? Would you prefer a hybrid that gives you something in the middle? Do you have no idea what you want?

There are no wrong answers. Indicas are more soothing, while sativas are more uplifting. But one indica might make you giggly while another makes you sleepy. It still depends on the strain.

You can take a deeper dive into the difference between sativas, indicas, and hybrids here.

Flower Factors to Consider

Now for the main tips. These are the characteristics and info to pay attention to when shopping. It’s important to understand that cannabis flower is fairly subjective. So think about where your priorities fall when shopping.

Whether you’re scoping out flower in person or reading reviews online, keep these things in mind.

Appearance and Texture

Photo by Jess Loiterton on Pexels

Generally, I don’t judge flower by its appearance unless it looks disgusting. But some people are very focused on finding the most colorful bud they can. No, it isn’t just green. Buds can have orange, red, and purple threads and trichomes, which make for a wide range of appearances. Some look frosted or powdery.

When in doubt, colorful weed can be a great choice, but they don’t mean everything. Just avoid anything that looks like a sad brown color.

As for texture, the dankest weed is typically sticky and bouncy when you squeeze it a little. Dry, crumbly weed tends to be lower quality. However, some strains are just drier, and some people enjoy that better. I also like to look for bigger buds, like the size of a McNugget rather than a marble.

In dispensaries, you should be able to assess the texture, even if you can’t touch the buds. Online is trickier, so I recommend reading reviews.

Scent and Flavor

Photo by Terrance Barksdale on Pexels

I want super smelly, loud-tasting weed. That’s typical of most stoners, as dank weed is usually the most potent. If you take a whiff of a strain and can barely smell anything, that’s not a great sign. It might be old or just weak. If you can smell it before you even lean in, that’s a strain worth trying.

Strains can smell wildly different. You have gassy, chemically strains, as well as sugary or creamy strains. The best choice depends on your preferences. For newbies, softer profiles are usually more palatable, so try something like Ice Cream Cake or Gelato 33. Fruity strains, like Runtz or Maui Wowie, can also appeal to beginners.

Bud can be:

Earthy

Woody

Fruity

Citrus

Sweet

Sharp

Floral

Herbal

Skunky

Nutty

Minty

Buttery

Yeasty

Cheesy

Gassy

This is just a quick list. Strains can smell and taste like just about anything, which is what makes trying different ones so fun! Obviously, you can’t smell or taste weed through your Chrome browser, so you have to go off terpene profiles, product descriptions, and reviews. Some dispensaries won’t let you smell either, so you just have to trust the budtenders.

Cannabinoid Content

Okay, this is what a lot of people look at first. What’s the THC percentage? How much CBD is in it? Does it have a lot of CBG? Don’t get me wrong, this is important, but I don’t think it’s as important as people make it out to be. I also get skeptical when I start seeing THC concentrations over 30%. Feels like a lie a lot of the time. I’m not saying they’re lying; I’m just saying how I feel.

When I shop, I just look for anything over 20% THC, which is considered high. But I’ve had 18% strains that felt way stronger, so you never know until you smoke it. For hemp flower being sold online, you’ll be looking at the THCa content. THCa is heavier than THC. So if a strain is 20% THCa, it’s comparable to a strain with about 17.5% THC.

Next, look for the other cannabinoids you may or may not want. In general, high CBD concentrations mean a chill high. CBG is common in energizing sativas, while CBN is often in sleepy indicas. Don’t get too hung up on these concentrations; just clock them when trying new strains. It’ll help you get a feel for what you like.

Terpene Profile

Photo by Peter Fazekas on Pexels

Terpenes matter, people!!! They contribute to the entourage effect, changing the type of high you experience. Terpenes like linalool are more soothing, while ones like caryophyllene are more energizing.

They also heavily influence the flavor, so they can help you understand the aroma and taste of a strain you’re shopping for online. Learn more about common terpenes and what they mean here.

This might be a little advanced, but you can also look for dates that tell you how fresh the bud is. This includes the harvest date, the testing date, and the packaged date.

You don’t need weed that was grown last week. But you probably do not want anything that’s older than a year. That might sound dramatic, but bad dispensaries will sell buds that have been sitting on the shelf for years. Over time, they lose potency, flavor, moisture, and color. When stored properly, weed can stay fresh for 6-12 months.

Shelves and Tiers

Photo by Budding on Unsplash

I only sort of pay attention to tiers, but some people live and die by them, which is fine. Most dispensaries and online retailers have “shelves,” like house/bottom shelf, mid-shelf, top shelf, and private/special reserve. Of course, price points are higher on the top shelf, so this can help you determine what bud you can get with your budget.

I care a lot about the flavor of my weed, so just because something is top-shelf, that doesn’t mean it’ll be flowery or creamy how I want it. But top-shelf will likely be the most carefully cultivated, meaning grown in nutritious soil, bred from top-quality strains, and dried and cured with advanced equipment and techniques.

Reading (And Trusting) Labels

Because the cannabis industry is still finding its footing (especially legally), the labels on products aren’t always 100% accurate. Most of us don’t like to believe this, but a lot of the labels on the food we eat aren’t super accurate either. Keep that in mind when shopping. Just because something says 40% THC, that doesn’t mean it’s as strong as they want you to think.

Lab reports are the best way to know for sure what you’re getting. These reports should indicate the presence and percentage of all the cannabinoids, including Delta-9 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, THCa, THCP, and more. Remember, THCa turns into Delta-9 when heated.

Cannabis flower is complicated. Laws are complicated. Labels are complicated. If you feel like XYZ gets you higher than ABC, even though ABC says it has more THC in it, just go with what makes you feel good.

To Each Their Own High

Just because your buddy thinks Pineapple Express is “the best weed ever” — probably just because of Seth Rogen — doesn’t mean it is. And that doesn’t mean you need to spend your money on it.

When in doubt, go with your instincts. Did Lilac Diesel smell amazing to you? Try it! Do you love the sound of a strain called Biscotti? Get it. You won’t know until you try, and everyone has different preferences. You gotta pick a few flowers to find the right bouquet.

If you’re totally lost on where to start, I recommend these THCa flower strains:

Cereal Milk is a sweet and soft strain that’s easy for most people to enjoy. There are no heavy or harsh flavors or feels, so it’s a smooth ride.

For something brighter, Super Lemon Haze is a stunning citrus option that creates an energized and happy high.

Cherry Kush is another great strain, offering a dank profile with strong and rich notes of berries and earthiness.