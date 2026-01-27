Meta Just Bought a Singaporean AI Firm Few in the West Have Heard Of

Manus AI. Ever heard of it? No? Even with the glut of stories about AI clogging up headlines from Facebook to CNN? You’ve surely been gagging on the gaggle of stories centering around ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, Copilot, and Grok. All these are household names.

When Meta announced in December 2025 that it planned to acquire Manus AI, few paid much attention. But with news that Meta is preparing to trial paid, premium subscriptions for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, attention has zeroed in on the kind of AI features that may appear—features likely to have something to do with Manus AI.

Manus AI was founded in China, launched to the public in March 2025, and relocated its headquarters to Singapore by that summer. And by the end of December, Meta had bought it for $2 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Why would Meta, a social media company that boasts Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp as its star offerings, want to acquire an AI startup? Well, Meta hasn’t been shy about its desire to integrate its own Meta AI into its apps, rather than go the way of Apple and Samsung in simply purchasing the rights from Google to integrate Google’s Gemini AI after having taken a swing at their own AIs and largely given up.

Meta AI, though, hasn’t fared noticeably better than Apple’s attempt at a souped-up Siri or Samsung’s Bixby. Few mentioned Meta AI in the same breath as ChatGPT, Gemini, or Claude, and AI is horrendously expensive to develop. Buying its way into new capabilities is a quicker, easier way for Meta to bolster its competitive edge when it comes to AI.

The acquisition won’t end Meta AI, though. Rather, the acquisition seems to be an attempt by Meta to use Manus AI’s infusion of resources, technology, and institutional knowledge to beef up Meta AI, not to replace it.

“Manus’s exceptional talent will join Meta’s team to deliver general-purpose agents across our consumer and business products, including in Meta AI,” read a Meta announcement at the time of the acquisition.

According to the Associated Press, there will be no Chinese ownership, and Manus AI will continue to function from its Singaporean headquarters. What sort of effect Manus AI will have on Meta products is, for now, largely left up to the imagination.