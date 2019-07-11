Metallica’s New Children’s Book Will Have Your Kids Sleeping With One Eye Open

In 1991, Metallica put out one of their most iconic songs in “Enter Sandman.” The track, which featured on their best-selling self-titled 5th LP, boasted some of the band’s best riffs and opens with a scene of putting a kid to bed. Frontman James Hetfield sings, “Say your prayers, little one, don’t forget, my son / To include everyone / I tuck you in, warm within, keep you free from sin / ‘Til the Sandman he comes.” Though the song came out 28 years ago, it was foreshadowing because the heavy metal pioneers are releasing their own kids’ book this fall.

The ABCs of Metallica, written by Howie Abrams and illustrated by former Metallica collaborator Michael “Kaves” McLeer, is set to hit shelves on November 26. Part of the proceeds for the book will be donated to Metallica’s charity All Within My Hands, which the band explains will be “supporting workforce education and the fight against hunger.” The band’s statement explaining the project said, “Including rhymes and illustrations, The ABCs of Metallica looks back at the history of the band from, duh, A to Z! Each letter of the alphabet highlights a moment along our journey from Garage Days to Master of Puppets to fun facts about us.” If “C is for “Creeping Death,” and “S” is for the band drama on Some Kind of Monster, this is a must-read for any literal child. Pre-order it here and check out the cover below.