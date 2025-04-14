‘Metro 2033 Redux’ Is Now Free on Steam, Xbox, and GOG – Get It Now Before Time Runs Out!

Developer 4A Games surprised players by giving away Metro 2033 Redux for free on most major platforms for a limited time. The critically acclaimed first-person shooter is considered one of the best in the genre—so really, there’s no excuse not to play it now that it costs literally nothing to download. Seriously, what are you doing? Go get it now!

Screenshot: 4A Games

this incredible offering Is Free for 48 hours

To celebrate the series’ 15th anniversary, the official @MetroVideoGame Twitter account announced that it was giving away Metro 2033 Redux for free on Steam, Xbox, and GOG. The catch? The first-person shooter is only free for 48 hours. For the procrastinators out there, the promotion ends on April 16 at 5 PM CET | 9 AM PT.

Originally released in 2014, Metro 2033 Redux is considered by many to be one of the most influential first-person shooters of the last decade. The game not only features tight shooting mechanics, but it also stands out for its incredible storytelling. Based on the Metro novel by author Dmitry Glukhovsky, the game takes place in a post-nuclear war Russia, where survivors use the underground railway systems to travel. If you like great shooters, or horror games in general, I genuinely can’t recommend this classic enough.

How to Get ‘Metro 2033 Redux’ for Free

Screenshot: Steam

To get your free copy of Metro 2033 Redux, you must visit either Steam, the Xbox Store, or GOG. If you click on the game’s store page, you’ll notice that the price is currently “$0.” For your convenience, I’ve provided a list of links below where you can claim Metro 2033 Redux for free:

However, I will repeat that Metro 2033 Redux is only free from April 14 through April 16. So, make sure to get your copy as soon as possible. Even if you don’t have time to play the game right now, you might as well grab it so you can enjoy it later—for free.

And if you’re wondering whether a 2014 title still holds up—it absolutely does! I’m going to go a step further and recommend everyone also check out Metro: Last Light and Metro Exodus as well. There’s truly no better time to jump into the beloved post-apocalyptic survival-horror series than right now.