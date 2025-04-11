Yo, Dawg, I Heard You Liked ‘Doom’, so We Got a ‘Doom’ Box That Plays ‘Doom’ in the Collector’s Edition of ‘Doom’

We’ve seen it all now, haven’t we? We can never go back from this point in time. Collector’s Editions have officially peaked. DOOM is a certified classic, regardless of who you ask. And the eternal struggle of finding out “Can It Run DOOM” has officially ended. So, Limited Run Games is coming out swinging with their newest Collector’s Edition, featuring a box that plays DOOM, a Tamagotchi-sized handheld that plays DOOM, and a physical copy of DOOM. That’s a real big mood.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki/Limited Run Games

For Only $666.66, You Too Can Play ‘Doom’ on a Box That Contains ‘DoOM I & II’

Limited Run Games officially introduced the “Will It Run Edition” of DOOM and DOOM II this morning, also coming with some of the most hilariously astonishing Collector’s Edition items I’ve ever seen. Seeing as it has been able to run on anything from pregnancy tests to calculators, it was only a matter of time until we got a box that could run it. The packaging itself can run and play DOOM, and I just think that’s neat.

Inside of the box, we get a few other items that would make John Doomslayer himself sweat. We get a tiny handheld Cacodemon that plays the game that started it all. A floating Cacodemon on a magnetic base. Trading cards that indeed have a chance to be autographed by THE Cacodemon itself. Yes, there’s a chance for an autographed Rookie card. I wish I was making this up. Four Cassettes with a slipcase for that undeniable retro feel. Oh yeah, and you get the DOOM games themselves, which also include SIGIL I & SIGIL II. Not a bad haul for only $666.66. Hopefully, tariffs don’t mess this price up, or we’ll have to deal with the wrath of Hell itself.

Is this goofy as all Hell? 100%. Do I know at least three people who will likely empty their bank accounts for a chance to buy this DOOM offering? 150%. Seeing as most Collector’s Editions don’t even come with the game itself anymore, this is already a massive improvement. You also get three different editions of the original game at the cost of eating ice soup for the next few weeks. I think that’s a worthwhile sacrifice, don’t you?