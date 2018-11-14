Michael Avenatti arrested for alleged felony domestic violence

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer famous for representing porn star Stormy Daniels, has been arrested for felony domestic violence and is currently in the custody of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The alleged domestic violence occurred on Tuesday, the day before Avenatti’s arrest.

TMZ, citing unnamed law officials, reports a woman they identified as Avenatti’s estranged wife was seen running out of an apartment building in Los Angeles Tuesday while yelling, “I can’t believe you did this to me. I’m going to get a restraining order against you.” According to TMZ, Avenatti followed her a few minutes later, shouting “She hit me first,” and, “This is bullshit.” The outlet reports the woman’s face was “swollen and bruised” with “red marks” on both cheeks when she filed the domestic violence report Wednesday.

Avenatti and his wife married in 2011 before filing for divorce last year. Avenatti’s wife has since denied being the woman identified in the TMZ story.

Avenatti, who has repeatedly argued with Trump on Twitter and markets himself as an ally to abused women, became famous for representing Stormy Daniels in her legal battle with the president and had been parlaying his newfound fame into a career in politics. He’s even been considering a run for president in 2020.

Cover image: Michael Avenatti speaks onstage during Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Politicon)

