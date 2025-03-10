Microsoft Is Allegedly Planning to Release a New Xbox Handheld by the End of 2025 With a Release Window for Next-Gen Consoles

And who said that Microsoft was on its way out of the console game? Reliable games industry sources claim that the Big Green Brand will release its rumored handheld. By the end of the year. Additionally, the next generation of Xbox consoles appears to have a loose release window of 2027.

Reported by Windows Central’s Jez Corden, it seems like the last thing Microsoft is doing is slowing down. “First up, it seems Microsoft is working with a PC gaming OEM (think ASUS, Lenovo, MSI, Razer, etc.) on an Xbox-branded gaming handheld. Surprisingly slated for later in 2025 if plans are met,” Corden reports.

“Codename ‘Keenan,’ this gaming handheld will look unmistakably ‘Xbox’. Complete with an official Xbox guide button and Xbox design sensibilities. Given that this is a partner device, similar to Lenovo’s SteamOS partnership with Valve. I expect this handheld to be more PC-oriented. It’ll most likely run full Windows, putting the Microsoft Store and PC Game Pass front and center, alongside the ability to install things like Steam.”

this is not a drill — Microsoft has big plans for the xbox’s future

Screenshot: Microsoft

Corden also goes into detail regarding Microsoft’s plans for its slate of next-gen Xbox consoles. “Because indeed, our sources also indicate that Microsoft’s internal successor to the Xbox Series X|S platform has been fully greenlit all the way up to CEO Satya Nadella. For now, I understand that Microsoft’s next-gen hardware plans include a premium successor to the powerful Xbox Series X, alongside its own Xbox gaming handheld, and several new controller options. Tentatively, it seems these new console devices are slated for 2027.”

Well then. Personally, I’m all-in on Microsoft’s plans. For all the slight missteps we’ve seen from the company, they have kicked off 2025 with nothing but exciting prospects. Plus, if these sources are accurate, it only makes sense. The PC marketplace is turning out to be the big dog in the gaming space. It’s not too far from the “Everything’s an Xbox” push anyway, all things considered. Hit me with it, Microsoft! Show everyone that the future of console gaming isn’t as fragile as we think!