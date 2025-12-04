Have a Very 2000s Christmas With Microsoft’s Retro Ugly Christmas Sweaters

After a hiatus last year, Microsoft’s collection of ugly, retro-Microsoft Christmas sweaters is back in three variations: Zune, first-generation Xbox, and a collection of old-style logos featuring Clippy front and center.

a limited first run

Why is the Xbox sweater $60 when the Artifact and Zune sweaters cost $80? I have no idea. It’s made of 100 percent polyester fabric, while the latter two are made of 100 percent acrylic fabric.

Videos by VICE

Microsoft’s product pages for all three keep a running count of how many are available in each size, from XS to 4XL. There aren’t many of each, at all. I’m struck by how few are left. If your size in your favorite design is sold out, hope is not lost.

The Zune Holiday Sweater is available for immediate shipment, and the Xbox Holiday Sweater, using the design language of the original Xbox that released in 2021, is on pre-order, with a ship date of December 15.

Check out with your sold-out size and design to place your backorder, and once it becomes available, it’ll ship out. The Artifact sweater—the one with Clippy prominently centered—has already sold out of all sizes for its first production run.

You can backorder them, but Microsoft says those will ship out in early January, missing the Christmas deadline. Bummer. But if you like Clippy that much, you can just be 330 days early and ready for the Christmas season of 2026.

Besides, there’s no guarantee that Microsoft won’t skip holiday sweaters in 2026. They did so last year, after all. They may change the design or not bring it back at all.

And if you really, really like Clippy enough to plaster him over a quarter of your torso, you’ll wear it throughout the winter.