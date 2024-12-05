Miller’s Bar-Fume Lets You Smell Like Your Favorite Dive Bar

I’m not entirely sure what the target market is for this new perfume, but Miller High Life has revealed that it will enter the cosmetics industry with its own scent, aptly dubbed “Bar-Fume.”

In the press release, a new product called High Life Dive Bar-Fume is said to satisfy its customers, who can now “smell like [their] favorite home-away-from-home.” I must ask, has anyone ever thought to themselves: “I wish I smelled like that run-down corner bar on Third and Market Street”?

If you have, then I guess you’re—in luck?

I will say, the packaging on the bottle is pretty sweet. It’s gold-plated and has the sleek look luxury perfumes aim for. Anyone who wants to buy one will have a small window to do so, as it will only be available online for three days between Dec. 4th and 6th. The Bar-Fume’s listed price is $60 per bottle.

“It really does remind me of a dive bar,” said Marketing manager Maria Shipp. “I smelled it the other day, and it has aromas of cedarwood, leather, tobacco, and salt. It can transform your space to make it feel like you’re at your favorite dive bar.”

Naturally, I have since fallen down a rabbit hole to see if smelling like a dive bar would be among the weirdest scents on the market. It turns out, Miller’s Bar-Fume is nowhere near the worst smell out there. Apparently, there are colognes that smell like lobster, which may have a niche market up in New England (then again, everyone smells like shellfish naturally there), but that same brand also has, arguably, the worst scent of all: a funeral home. Seriously.

I like my beer just the way it is. The same goes for my bars. Give me the beer and the dive bar, but keep the smell there.