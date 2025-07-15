‘Misc. A Tiny Tale’ Would Make ‘Chibi Robo’ Proud With This Beautiful and Charming Adventure (Review)

I’m an absolute sucker for adorable robots with a penchant for cleaning up the world. While all of my friends were playing Grand Theft Auto and Halo 2, I was stuck playing Chibi Robo. As soon as I saw Misc. A Tiny Tale, I was immediately in love with what it had to offer. It’s been far too long since we’ve seen our favorite metal man return to the spotlight, and this sprawling adventure helped lessen the pain a considerable amount. Playing as Buddy, I could hop, jump, float, and clean my way to a better world. After a massive explosion threw everything I knew into disarray, it was time for Bag Boy and Buddy to step up to the plate. The adventure that ensued was something that I loved experiencing, and I hope that Tinyware Games keeps Buddy in the limelight for years to come.

Screenshot: Tinyware Games

If ‘Misc. A Tiny Tale’ Was Made by Nintendo, It Would Have Been Called ‘Chibi Robo Odyssey’

Chibi Robo, as strange as the concept is, is one of the most memorable games in the GameCube library. The concept was incredibly novel, and the gameplay was interesting enough to keep me enthralled. While Chibi Robo is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube classics library, I may have found a proper replacement with Misc. A Tiny Tale. While cleaning is still a massive part of this game, Misc. A Tiny Tale is more reminiscent of a Nintendo 64 or GameCube-era 3D platformer with modern QoL features. Each stage features 10 Golden Cogs to track down; some can be found by exploring the environment. Others can only be claimed by helping the eclectic and eccentric folks in each of the biomes.

On top of the Golden Cogs, you’ve got missions to accomplish, things to clean, and plenty of challenging platforming sections to tackle. Trust me when I say, you’ll love what Gus has to offer. Movement in Misc. A Tiny Tale is a little floaty, but when a robot is made out of a tin can and some random bits and bobs, what can you expect? It does take a moment to get your bearings properly, admittedly. But once I finally got accustomed to the floatiness, I was in business.

Stages Are Expansive, Full of Charming Characters and So Much Life

Each “level” of Misc. A Tiny Tale is something completely new and unexpected. One moment, I’m roaming around the hometown of Buddy and Bag Boy. After collecting at least 8 Golden Cogs, I can move on to the next level. Every time, featuring a lovely cutscene introducing me to where we’re going next. In a way, these transition cutscenes reminded me of Winnie the Pooh, with a soft narrator giving the player more detail about how the story is progressing. It’s just plain lovely, and it was one of the highlights of the experience for me. On top of the already charming and frankly gorgeous presentation, Misc. A Tiny Tale is a visual and audio feast.

Small details, such as the bell wrapped around Buddy jingling when moving and jumping, make the world feel alive. You can tell that Tinyware Games wanted the player to feel fully immersed in the world whenever possible. Levels, made up from household objects with adorably quirky names, are also a joy to explore. Losing track of where you are is part of the experience, even if it wasn’t intended to be that way. But once you finally find that last piece of trash, that final oil or paint spill, or that last NPC to interact with? It feels like a complete and total victory.

Screenshot: Tinyware Games

Buddy, Bag Boy, and the Rest of the Cast and Crew of ‘Misc. A Tiny Tale’ Are a Joy

Much like its apparent inspiration, Misc. A Tiny Tale is filled with a charming cast of characters. From the main bot, Buddy, to his dorky and adorable buddy Bag Boy, everybody here is memorable and interesting. Even the main villain, an old Toy Robot who has taken a liking to creating “wind-ups” that are terrorizing the other Robots, is surprisingly charming. The world-building and lore of Misc. A Tiny Tale may be the most surprising part of the whole experience. I didn’t expect there to be so much background for all of these characters, but each portion of the world helps expand it out further than I would have anticipated.

Some of the missions are genuinely shocking. Twists that I would have never imagined caught me by surprise, making me grin and chuckle. The reveal of “The Sign Guy” was one of my favorite parts of the whole game, but I won’t say much beyond that aspect. Misc. A Tiny Tale isn’t afraid to give us life lessons, without appearing too “preachy”, either. The importance of recycling is obvious, given its Chibi Robo roots. But acceptance, friendship, and many more lessons are taught along the way. All done in ways that can melt even the coldest of hearts.

This doesn’t just apply to the more “humanoid” robots, either. From a massive dragon, constructed out of staple removers and wires, to bells with personalities larger than life, every character in Misc. A Tiny Tale is thought out extremely well.

Screenshot: Tinyware Games

I couldn’t help but 100% each of the Areas in ‘Misc. A Tiny Tale’

Even with my mild criticisms about the game, Misc. A Tiny Tale is a journey that I’ll remember forever. It’s a beautifully told story with a ton of charm. It’s fun and runs great, regardless of the hardware that you’re playing on. It sticks around just long enough to feel fulfilling without overstaying its welcome, too. Collectors will love scouring every corner of the game to find every hidden Cog, every stain, and talking to every person. Those who are craving a great story with fantastic characters will also walk away feeling pleased with the overall experience.

If Misc. A Tiny Tale can tighten up the controls via patches and maybe find a way to help with some of the more confusing portions of the level layout? I could easily see this becoming an indie classic. Some younger and/or less patient players may get fed up with the level layout, but as someone who wants to scour every inch of the map, I grew to appreciate it.

Misc. A Tiny Tale is indeed a special game. Every square inch of this adventure is packed full of care and detail. Tinyware Games has created something incredibly special here, and players who can deal with some floaty controls are bound to find a new indie obsession to fall in love with.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Misc. A Tiny Tale will be available on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on July 22, 2025. It will be available on Steam on July 31, 2025. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on Nintendo Switch 2.