Miss the PS2 Era of Platformers? ‘GearGrit’ Is an Indie You Should Have Your Eyes On

If you’re anything like me, you crave the Golden Era of gaming more than ever before. It doesn’t matter if you grew up playing Super Mario Sunshine or Jak & Daxter; there was something magical about this era of platformers. Maybe it was the goofy animations. Or could it be that these games just had an undeniable charm about them? Either way, GearGrit is one of those games that immediately caught my eye. Developed by a husband and wife duo, GearGrit nails those sixth-generation vibes, and I can’t wait to back the Kickstarter.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

After Diving Into the ‘Geargrit’ Demo, It Quickly Became One of Those Games I Knew I Needed in My Life

There’s been a bit of a renaissance in the collectathon platformer genre, with games like Demon Tides and GearGrit quickly rising to the top of my most anticipated games. After discovering that there was a demo available on Steam for GearGrit, I had to jump in and check it out for myself, and I walked away incredibly impressed. Tansy moves with grace and precision, but isn’t afraid to throw hands when she needs to. Seeing as she’s got plenty of punch and even a shotgun that she just kind of left hanging out on the rooftop, she’s a force to be reckoned with.

Videos by VICE

Combat was quick and punchy, and the platforming elements? Pure bliss. Roll jumping, ninja kicking, and spin jumps. Put these all together, and GearGrit is a joy to behold in motion. I’ve been keeping my eye on GearGrit for a bit, unsure when we’d finally hear anything new about it. That’s why I was so excited to see that a Kickstarter campaign is officially underway, with plenty of rewards and stretch goals available. I hardly know Tansy, but I need that pin in my life.

According to the Kickstarter page, GearGrit is expected to have a December 2027 release window. Seeing as the main developer, Weston Michell, known on X as @PanDan, is working at Obsidian alongside this passion project, I’m happy to wait as long as I need to get this in my hands. Until then? I’m going to keep on playing this demo and living my best life. I need to make sure my skills are perfectly honed until GearGrit is finally available.