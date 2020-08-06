Cat Found 12 Years After It Got Lost

In October 2008, the Davies Family went on vacation in Loch Lomond, Scotland with their then 3-year-old cat Georgie. But then the tortoise shell-and-white kitty suddenly vanished from the campsite and, despite efforts to find her, the family eventually had to go home to Greater Manchester, England, without their pet. They held onto hope that someone would find Georgie and let them know, but no one ever did. That was until this year, when a microchip attached to the cat helped locate her family.

Over the last 12 years, Georgie had been roaming the Queen Elizabeth Forest Park in Scotland, fed and doted on by staff and visitors in the area. Georgie had become a beloved figure with campers, regularly visiting campervans where she took naps on people’s beds, Rochdale Online reported.

However, lockdown restrictions left the place without visitors, so a concerned campsite staff member took Georgie. They found a microchip attached to her, had it scanned at the Cats Protection Glasgow adoption centre, and found out about her owners in England.

When they scanned the microchip at the centre, they found her owner Amy Davies. The phone number linked to the microchip was no longer available, but they sent an email and letter with the hopes that Georgie could reunite with her family.

According to The Guardian, Davies said: “We were heartbroken when Georgie didn’t come back on our last day at Loch Lomond. It was such a lovely surprise to hear that she was not only well but had seemingly been having a great time meeting the campers.”

However, Davies said that she can’t exactly reunite with her cat.

“My instinct was to jump in the car and collect Georgie straight away, but we have another 9-year-old cat now,” she said. “I spoke to the centre and I knew our life now just wouldn’t suit Georgie as she doesn’t like other pets and needs space to come and go.”

Georgie is now living at the Cats Protection Glasgow adoption centre, waiting for a new family. The adoption centre is looking for a quiet home for the cat, preferably with a garden for her to explore.

“It’s really sad that after all this time we won’t be reunited but I have to do what’s best for Georgie,” Davies said.

