Major League Soccer Kicks Off 30th Season This Weekend. Here’s How to Watch.

Happy birthday, Major League Soccer. You’re turning 30 years old, and you may have been a late bloomer, but you’ve started to show up your older siblings, especially since you started palling around with Apple.

In celebration of MLS being the least pain-in-the-ass sport to watch on TV in the US, Apple has unveiled custom Apple logos in the team colors of all 30 MLS teams, right in time for the opening weekend games that begin this Saturday, February 22.

how to watch every game

You can sign up for MLS Season Pass for $15 per month (or $99 for the whole season) through Apple TV, and there are no game blackouts. You get every game, including the Leagues Cup and the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

You can also share with up to five family members. You don’t need to subscribe to Apple TV+, since it’s a separate subscription, but if you’re already an Apple TV+ subscriber, you’ll save $2 per month or $20 per season.

watch out, dude! mls is sneaking up right behind you! — credit: apple

Each week, MLS Season Pass will broadcast a featured game on Sunday evenings, as they launch a new weekly show, Sunday Night Soccer. The inaugural Sunday Night Soccer game will feature San Diego FC, MLS’ newest team, against the LA Galaxy, the reigning MLS Cup champions, on February 23 at 7 p.m. EST.

Two new preview shows, MLS Countdown and MLS La Previa, will play before each Sunday Night Soccer game, while MLS Wrap Up and MLS El Resumen, which show highlights and recap the preceding weeks’ games, will now broadcast following the completion of each Sunday Night Soccer match.

Compared to the patchwork broadcasting rights of virtually every other major league sport in the US—NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL—watching MLS is simple, likely because all those other sports caught on in huge viewership numbers in the US many years ago, when different regional and national over-the-air and cable channels would carve up each league’s calendar of games.

To watch every MLB or every NHL game in a season, for example, you need to subscribe to several services. No single one will get you more than a handful of games. MLS was able to skip this lamentable backslide of human evolution by not getting that popular until the streaming age was upon us.

Check out the MLS regular season schedule for a heads-up of when your team takes the field, and tune in on Saturday, February 22, when Los Angeles FC takes on Minnesota United FC at 4:30 p.m. EST. There are 13 matches that day, with another two to follow on Sunday.