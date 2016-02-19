Moderat Go Sci-Fi in the Grim Video for “Reminder”

Moderat, the collaborative project between the slick German futurists in Modeselektor and Apparat, have shared a video for “Reminder,” the slinking single from their forthcoming full-length III. The track’s bass-heavy clatter has something more of a human touch than most Moderat releases to date, but the video, directed by Mate Steinforth, is in line with their usual alien atmospheres. It’s a high-drama animation in grayscale, featuring vaguely humanoid creatures toiling away in post-apocalyptic landscapes. There’s life, death, and creepy masks, and it’s all as gloomy as it sounds.

Watch it here in advance of the April 1 release of III on Mute/Monkeytown.