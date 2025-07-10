Modretro Is Here To Stay; The ‘Chromatic’ Returns With a Lower Priced Option, New Colors, and More Games

When the Modretro Chromatic released last year, it went out of stock just as quickly as it arrived. Folks hoping to play their favorite Game Boy and Game Boy Color carts found that it was an incredibly sturdy, sound piece of hardware. Now, the Moderetro Chromatic is back in fashion, bringing a new screen type that has a lower price of entry, new games, and even a new colorway. Don’t worry, even if you decide to go with the Gorilla Glass version of the Chromatic, you’re still getting Tetris. Those who want the ultra-premium Sapphire glass? You’re in luck, as those are back in stock permanently, too.

The Modretro Is Back. And it’s bringing 4 New Games to the Forefront, too. Oh yeah, and ‘Sabrina: The Teenage Witch’.

I spoke incredibly highly about the Modretro Chromatic when I reviewed it, but the price point was a bit of a sore spot. Yes, it’s an actual sapphire screen. If you’re planning on passing this down as an heirloom item, you may want to pony up the extra $100 and make this version happen. But if you’re just hoping for one of the best ways to play your original Game Boy or Game Boy Color hardware, you can’t do much better than this. Using an FPGA board, this is as close to original hardware that you’re going to get in 2025 without unboxing a brand-new, original Nintendo-produced version.

More importantly, Modretro is helping developers create new experiences that can be played on the Chromatic, or original Game Boy or Game Boy Color hardware. Alongside the launch of the Gorilla Glass variant of Chromatic, four new games are available to purchase. Garvitorque, a puzzle platformer. Wickled Plague, a metroidvania that has some dark and wicked vibes. Self-Simulated, a precision platformer with customizable difficulty. First Contact Protocol, a sci-fi puzzle adventure. Most importantly, we’ll also see Sabirna: The Animated Series – ZAPPED!, a re-release of a classic platformer.

All of this is great, but what about the rechargeable battery pack that was supposed to launch forever and a day ago? Well, that’s finally available too, alongside a link cable, ModKit, and new Koss Porta Pros. But more importantly, something new is on the horizon. A new page has appeared on the Modretro website, teasing an “M64”. What is this going to be? We’ll just have to keep our eyes peeled now, won’t we?