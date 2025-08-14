Monster Hunter Wilds Gets Emergency Patch to Fix Game-Breaking Bug

Capcom is rolling out an emergency patch for Monster Hunter Wilds. Following an August update, players have discovered a fast travel glitch that causes the game to crash. The issue is so bad that the Japanese studio has launched a quick response to fix the MH Wilds problems.

On August 13, Monster Hunter Wilds launched the Ver.1.021 update, which added new content and quality-of-life changes. However, soon after the patch was released, players stumbled upon a massive glitch that was breaking their game.

Specifically, a bug existed that would crash the game when users fast-traveled or returned to camp after exhausting their stamina. Given that this is something that happens often in MH Wilds, this was not good.

Monster Hunter Wilds Has a Game-Breaking Bug

Capcom reacted to the Monster Hunter Wilds bug pretty swiftly. On August 14, the developer announced that they were releasing an emergency patch to address the bug-crashing issues.

“We will be distributing the update patch Ver.1.021.01.00 on August 14. Planned Fixes: Under certain conditions, the game may crash when fast-traveling or returning to camp after being defeated during a quest. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our customers.”

The emergency Monster Hunter Wilds patch Ver.. 1.021.01.00 went live today, Thursday, August 14. When factoring in time zone differences, the patch is already out for some players.

Check your game on PS5, PC, or Xbox Series X before launching it. Interestingly, Capcom also revealed that a second bug had to be fixed as well. According to their post, the “Wide-Range” skill effect applied to appraised talismans was not affecting other players in online play.

So yeah, this latest August patch added more problems than fixes.

MH Wilds Is Still Broken on PC

While Capcom took quick steps to fix this latest game-breaking bug, Monster Hunter Wilds is still broken, mainly on PC. Over on Steam, the game still has a “mostly negative” review rating. Considering the game went viral back in June for having performance issues on PC, it’s wild that it still hasn’t been fully fixed.

Most of the negative reviews center on FPS dips and game crashes during intense action sequences, although several complaints also address slow matchmaking times and server issues. Given that Monster Hunter Wilds has largely seen a drop in active players on PC, this might be an issue that Capcom can’t even fix with a patch.

As someone who played Monster Hunter Wilds on PS5, the whole thing is unfortunate. I do think it’s one of the best games I’ve played all year. And at least on console, I didn’t run into many issues. Thankfully, this latest fast travel bug was fixed swiftly with the Monster Hunter Wilds emergency patch.

As a casual player who fast-traveled and returned to camp more often than not, this was a pretty major glitch.