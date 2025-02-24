‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ Is a Masterclass in Combat and Consequences (Review)

In Monster Hunter, the hunt has always been at the forefront of the game. Admittedly, and like many others, that’s all I’ve ever really cared about in the series. I’m still mad at Monster Hunter: World for not allowing me to skip cutscenes. Monster Hunter Wilds does allow cutscene skipping. Yet, surprisingly, I find myself more invested in the story than I was in previous installments.

There’s nothing all that new here, plot-wise. Wilds features the traditional pattern of “monsters threatening the ecosystem and, surprise, an even bigger threat follows.” However, Monster Hunter Wilds‘ plot feels more tangible in a way, more grounded in the ecosystems and cultures of the world it presents. I’m not just a Hunter meant to shoo off to various locales from a static hub of operations. Instead, I’m constantly traveling with a group of companions. All with a shared goal of understanding a strange land and leading a lost boy back to his village.

Videos by VICE

Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

And yet, Capcom’s approach to narrative and cinematic storytelling is really just the icing on the action RPG cake. Monster Hunter Wilds is the series at its most ambitious, and what follows its prologue reveals just how many layers await hungry Hunters.

the world of ‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ is the real star of the show

Monster Hunter Wilds departs from the hub-based center of operations, as seen in previous games like Rise and World. Instead, Wilds‘ regions are vast, open, and interconnected, allowing for a seamless transition between unique hubs and the outside lands. Each region, many being twice as big as the zones in Monster Hunter: World, has designated areas to set up customizable pop-up camps. These camps, behaving similarly to those you’d see at the beginning of a hunt, also act as fast-travel points for later exploration.

Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

The lands you’ll travel to in Monster Hunter Wilds, however, feel more alive than ever before. With dynamically changing weather, each zone has three unique environmental states they can be in, which affect everything from the vegetation and endemic life present to the types of monsters seen and their behavior. In one mission, the Windward Plains were bare, arid, and dusty; in the next, an intense Sandtide storm caused raging bolts of lightning, which nearly knocked me off my Seikret. Similarly, the Scarlet Forest, normally a lush jungle full of endemic life, will sometimes suffer torrential flooding due to a Downpour, causing more hydrophilic monsters to appear.

In this way, the lands in Monster Hunter Wilds feel like living, breathing entities, much like the creatures that inhabit them. There’s so much to explore and discover, and with their dynamically changing environments, they’ll take more than a few sweeps to fully understand.

‘Monster Hunter WIld’s combat is the series at its finest

It’s not a Monster Hunter game without meaty, meaningful combat — and, man, Wilds delivers tenfold on that front. Each of the 14 iconic weapons returns, all with new combos and unique attacks to master. But, more than that, each weapon feels more purposeful than ever before. Since playing World, I’ve been a diehard Great Sword enjoyer, due to its immense power and, most importantly, its ability to block and counter enemy attacks through Tackling. Because of that, I’ve always been reluctant to try most of the Monster Hunter arsenal. I want to parry! And there’s only ever been a couple of weapons capable of doing that. Well, until Wilds.

Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

The new “Offset Attack” and “Power Clash” systems allow every weapon in Monster Hunter Wilds the capability to counter a monster’s attack. The Great Sword, for instance, has an upward-swinging attack that, when timed correctly, will interrupt an attack and leave a monster exposed for a follow-up. Weapons that can guard, like the Lance and Charged Blade, can force monsters into a sumo-style Power Clash. This allows Hunters to parry attacks before shoving large foes away.

Each weapon feels equally useful while still retaining its incredible individuality. I’d never considered using the Dual Blades or Insect Glaive before. But, now, I find myself juggling weapons between each mission, learning the ins and outs of the varying playstyles each brings to the fray.

Focusing on the bigger picture

Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

Historically, it’s always been tricky to land your attacks exactly where you want them. For a Great Sword user like myself, this is especially true with its long-winded charge attacks and slow animations. With “Focus Mode,” combat feels the most flexible it’s ever felt, now giving Hunters the ability to manually aim exactly where they want an attack to land.

More importantly, “Focus Strikes” lead straight into Wilds‘ new Wound system. Which allows Hunters to severely damage specific parts that have been weakened. When, say, a monster’s leg is repeatedly struck by attacks, a wound may be exposed, indicated by a visible glow when in Focus Mode. Hitting a wound with a Focus Strike will deal significant damage and stun the monster for follow-up attacks.

Monster Hunter has never felt better, and Wilds‘ streamlined approach to combat makes it all too simple to jump in and feel impactful, regardless of your weapon of choice.

streamlined without sacrifice

Complementing its juicy, methodical combat, Hunters can now carry two weapons at any given time. Your Seikret, essentially Monster Hunter‘s Chocobos, also serves as a mobile storage pouch. They hold extra consumables and an alternate weapon of your choosing. Fancy the Hammer, but want a Light Bowgun in your back pocket for moments of need? You can do that. Alternatively, you can carry two of the same weapon, like a pair of Fire and Ice-based Greatswords, to give you that much-needed edge against High Rank monsters.

Did I mention Monster Hunter Wilds feels more streamlined? Seikrets, much like your canine companions in Rise, will transport you across the vast regions you’ll visit. You can pilot them manually. Or, you can have them automatically navigate you to any destination while you tend to other matters. With Slingers back in the game, this gives you the perfect opportunity to snag precious herbs and capture small wildlife along the way.

Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

Slingers have more utility than snagging items from afar, however. While they don’t have the same robust functionality as seen in Rise, your Slinger can trigger certain elements in the heat of battle. See a group of Flashbugs nearby? Pop ’em at a distance with your Slinger. Spot a loose stalactite in a cavern? Latch onto it and pull it down over a monster’s head.

All of this leads to a fluid, incredibly satisfying flow of combat Monster Hunter vets and newcomers can enjoy. To say Wilds is the most mechanically refined the series has been is almost an understatement. If you ask me, Monster Hunter Wilds is the best the series has ever felt.

The end is just the beginning

Admittedly, I can’t disclose too much of Monster Hunter Wilds‘ post-campaign content — other than that it’s packed to the brim. Everything you’d expect after completing a Monster Hunter game is there, naturally. High Rank monsters are unlocked, and the game’s dynamically changing weather system becomes even more relevant toward planning your hunts.

Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

Additionally, “Tempered Monster” quests become more available, allowing Hunters to farm for even greater spoils. Artian Weapons, for instance, give Hunters another reason to push their gear even further. While Decorations can be crafted using rewards from High Rank hunts.

Arenas make a return as well, pitting players in smaller, confined spaces against a common enemy. Scattered with Vigor bugs and the normal environmental triggers you’d expect, they’re a perfect way to jump into a frantic moshpit with your buddies without all the exploration fluff in between.

I can’t stop playing ‘Monster Hunter Wilds’

Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

With Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom is clearly making strides to attract even more would-be Hunters to the series than ever before. Its combat, chiseled to near perfection, feels even tighter and more responsive than Rise. Its visuals, a triumph on their own, are as jaw-dropping as one could imagine. And while it feels more streamlined than Monster Hunters of the past, it won’t sacrifice the difficulty it’s known for for Hunters seeking greater challenges. It’s a Monster Hunter game for everyone, and if you’re looking for the next game to sink hundreds of hours into, look no further.

Verdict: Strongly Recommended

Monster Hunter Wilds will be available on February 28, 2025, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.