I’m Having a Meltdown Over the Fact That ‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ Surpassed ‘Hollow Knight Silksong’ in the Steam Charts

Every passing day, it hurts just a little bit more. Monster Hunter Wilds is gaining a hell of a lot of momentum leading to its February 28 release date. And, rightfully so! It’s looking to be the best Monster Hunter entry in the franchise! From “niche” to one of Capcom’s most dependable darlings! To further cement the massive hype train surrounding Monster Hunter Wilds, the game recently overtook one of the industry’s most tortured titles, Hollow Knight Silksong, to become the most Followed game on Steam. And that accomplishment hit me like a truck.

I’ve been beating the Hollow Knight Silksong drum for quite a while now. For some reason, I feel more anxious about the game coming out than ever before. I admit that I’m losing the faith ever so slightly. Of course, I still believe it’s going to come out and not get canceled! Surely, Team Cherry wouldn’t keep that under wraps. …Right?

Videos by VICE

But, positives. We’re thinking about the positives! Monster Hunter Wilds wholeheartedly deserves the Steam achievement. Capcom, so far, has done absolutely everything right leading to the game’s release. Hosting Open Betas and earnestly receiving player feedback. Inviting beloved celebrities with smooth voices to tell us about the lore of the franchise to this point. It’s Larian levels of dedication and transparency!

Screenshot: Capcom

‘monster hunter wilds’ reaches insane levels of pre-release hype

While we’re all here, I should highlight Monster Hunter Wilds‘ second Open Beta! The upcoming beta will run at two separate times. From February 6: Thursday, 7:00 PM PT — To February 9: Sunday, 6:59 PM PT. Then, the beta will open once more from February 13: Thursday, 7:00 PM PT — To February 16: Sunday, 6:59 PM PT. It’ll be available on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Steam.

As for Hollow Knight Silksong? *Shrug* Team Cherry, I’m a loyal Silksong disciple. I’m also, conveniently, not terribly difficult to reach out to! If you wanted to send a message to let me know everything is fine and I shouldn’t panic, that would be great! But, if not, I get it. You’re working on a future GotY winner — can’t rush the process. I’m concerned, sure, but I believe. While everyone else doubts, I’ll still be here, believing!