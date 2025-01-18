‘Hollow Knight Silksong’ Fans Have Finally Lost the Plot for the Game’s 2025 Release -- And My Desperate Ass Is With Them

At this point, I’m like a Hollow Knight Silksong addict who was clean for a while and finally caved and got right back on the good stuff. I’m sorry, Anthony. I failed you, brother. So, a rogue Reddit post has made me a “Silksong in 2025?!” believer all over again. Within it, someone discovered that one of Silksong‘s co-creators posted a cryptic message on X the day before the Nintendo Switch 2’s surprise reveal.

“Something big is coming. keep your eyes closed tomorrow.”

something big is coming. keep your eyes closed tomorrow — little bomey (@everydruidwaswr) January 16, 2025

The following day, the Switch 2 was revealed. But, then the dev changed his profile picture to a piece of cake. You following me? “People on the Silksong subreddit reverse image searched that piece of cake and it led to a recipe dated from April 2nd, 2024 (the same date as the upcoming Switch 2 Direct on April 2nd, 2025). They also say this is something the devs have done in the past, but I can’t personally verify that,” the Reddit post asserts.

Videos by VICE

This led many to believe that on April 2, in addition to the Switch 2 Direct, Hollow Knight Silksong will finally — finally — be shown to the world with a definitive release date! Yes, it’s bordering on obsessive and unhinged. And, yes, I’m willing to eat any non-existent Hollow Knight Silksong crumb, okay? I need it.

Screenshot: Team Cherry

at this point, team cherry — just reach out to me personally and tell me ‘hollow knight silksong’ is coming. please.

I believe. I don’t care how irrational and silly the idea is. For Hollow Knight Silksong, I’m willing to humor any ol’ dusty rumor that masquerades as an actual hint. I’m a man in the desert; any liquid is life-changing water. Do we need to set up a support group? Maybe that will help me kick the bad habit.

Live Update: Turns out the cake is, indeed, a lie. I want to go home. I hate it here. You know what, Anthony was right. The damn game will come out when it comes out. I’m done, Team Cherry. You won’t have me out here looking silly about Hollow Knight Silksong anymore! Hmph.