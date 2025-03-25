‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ Title Update 1 Takes Hunters to the Grand Hub for Some Speedrunning Sicko Activities

Last month, Monster Hunter Wilds was released with resounding critical success. Topping the Steam player charts and even breaking records for Capcom, the game saw over 1.3 million concurrent players on launch day. Now, just a month after release, Capcom has showcased an upcoming free Title Update. Featuring a Grand Hub for players to gather, new monsters to hunt, and several time-based challenges with online leaderboards. Yup, leaderboards — time to lock in, you speedrunning freaks.

Dropping on April 4, the free update will include a handful of new activities for Hunters to participate in. A fan-favorite monster, Mizutsune, returns to the franchise as an HR 21+ extra mission. Zoh Shia, one of the later-game hunts, will be available as a repeatable quest for Hunters to farm to their heart’s content. And hey, why not throw in an Arch-tempered Rey Dau while we’re at it? For those looking for greater challenges, though, the HR 50+ event quest will become available sometime after the patch drops.

Most notably in the update, however, is the introduction of the Grand Hub. Monster Hunter Wilds, while ambitious in its own right, never had that centralized location that felt like home. Opting for a more nomadic lifestyle, Hunters jump from camp to camp throughout their journey. The Grand Hub will serve as that large, unified meeting ground that seasoned Monster Hunters are accustomed to.

Screenshot: Capcom

Plus, with minigames to enjoy and a singing Diva that occasionally appears at night? Yeah, this sounds like the spot. It’s not a Monster Hunter game without a big table to feast on with your friends, right?

time for some unfriendly competition

But enough fluff, let’s get to what really matters: Arena Quests. Here’s how Monster Hunter Wilds plans to tap into the competitive nature of all us speedrunning sickos:

“Time-based competition quests can also be accepted at the Arena Quest Counter and allow up to two hunters to complete quests as fast as possible using specified equipment. Race for the fastest time against other hunters across the world! You can check the Expedition Record Board at the entrance of the Grand Hub to view global rankings, limited bounties for Arena Quest, and more.”

Not only that, but limited-time Challenge Quests will also be available, offering rewards based on completion time and ranking. Gulp. After obsessing over Astro Bot‘s speedrunning levels to an unhealthy amount, this’ll definitely be my new fixation. Trust me, y’all don’t want this Greatsword smoke.

The Monster Hunter Wilds free Title Update 1 releases April 4, 2025.