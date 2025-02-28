‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ Becomes Capcom’s First Game to Break One Million Players on Steam Just Hours After Launch

The Capcom sweep shows no signs of stopping, as the Japanese studio continues to launch hit after hit each year. Today, with the launch of the highly anticipated sequel of its iconic series, Monster Hunter Wilds has broken new records. Less than 11 hours after launching, Wilds has amassed over one million concurrent players – a first for a Capcom game on Steam – and is now the sixth most played Steam game of all time.

At the time of this writing, it’s been precisely 12 hours since the Monster Hunter Wilds launch, where the game sits at a startling 1.3 million active Steam players. This, of course, doesn’t take Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 numbers into account, where the majority of players are likely to be. It’s an impressive stat on its own, but even more surprising when you compare it to previous Capcom titles on Steam.

Videos by VICE

Screenshot: SteamDB

‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ shatters capcom’s records for PC players

As far as Capcom’s games go, Monster Hunter Wilds‘ peak player numbers are almost three times higher than their next highest, Capcom Arcade Stadium. The two previous games in the Monster Hunter series, World and Rise, sit at 334,684 and 231,360 peak players, respectively.

We had the chance to review Monster Hunter Wilds before release, noting its streamlined approach toward more widespread accessibility. Currently, Monster Hunter Wilds holds a 90/100 universal score on Metacritic, but reviews on Steam show a “Mixed” rating. Many users claim subpar PC performance and optimization even after the release of a massive day-one patch. Capcom urges users facing issues to update their graphics drivers, readjust their graphical settings, and try turning off compatibility mode.

It’s entirely possible that Wilds hasn’t hit its all-time peak yet, as peak player numbers typically surface the weekend following a big release. While Wilds proudly sits at Steam’s sixth most played game of all time, we may see it soar past long-standing contenders like Lost Ark and Counter-Strike 2 in the coming days. Overtaking PUBG‘s massive 3.2 million player peak record is unlikely, but with its current trajectory, we may even see it knock Palworld down from its number three spot.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.