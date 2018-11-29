Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, December 2018

Welcome to Sagittarius season, Aquarius! This is one of the funnest times of year for you—you’re socializing, networking with exciting people, and sharing ideas. Visionary Sagittarius inspires you to think big, and the end of the year always finds you dreaming up fantastic things for the future. This is a wonderful occasion to organize within your community and join groups and associations that share your values.

Mercury is retrograde—so miscommunications are in the air and delays are taking place—and on December 1, it moves from Sagittarius to Scorpio, wreaking more havoc on your career than your social life. Think rescheduled meetings, confusion around your goals, and resurfacing issues you thought you’d already dealt with. Be extra careful in your communications with the public. A tweet you don’t expect your boss to see may in fact be read by the entire company. Mistakes are made when Mercury is retrograde, and what’s so frustrating about this particular Mercury retrograde is that it takes place in a public-facing sector of your chart—plus, it’s extra annoying that mistake-prone Mercury retrograde occurs in Scorpio, a thorough sign that rarely gets the facts wrong. It’s one thing to make a typo in your private notes, but another when the typo is in your name…and rolling in the credits of a project you’re proud of!

I’m giving you all the necessary Mercury retrograde warnings, but Aquarius, there is some good news: After a long autumn of retrogrades, Venus will reenter Scorpio on December 2 to bring blessings to this same public sector of your chart. Mistakes may have been made, but the crowd still loves you—Venus brings glamour and charisma wherever it goes, and a reward may be coming your way. Mercury retrograde ends soon enough, on December 6. You can make this work, Aquarius!

After Mercury retrograde ends, a new moon in Sagittarius arrives on December 7, marking the beginning of a new cycle in your social life and around your hopes and dreams for the future. Just take note that there will be an especially sensitive energy in the air that day, due to Mars and Neptune meeting in the sky. Watch out for what happens around money and self-worth—be cautious with your spending, and don’t undersell yourself or doubt your abilities. If you find yourself unsure of your worth, open this horoscope back up so I can remind you: You’re the genius of the zodiac! Just because you feel zapped of your energy (or… zapped of your bank account) doesn’t mean things won’t turn around. Be gentle with yourself.

Mercury reenters Sagittarius on December 12, bringing a boost to your social life—expect to meet plenty of people as chatty Mercury in gregarious Sagittarius moves through the sector of your chart that rules groups and associations. Commitments are discussed on December 16, as sweet Venus connects with serious, responsibility-minded Saturn, and a shift from your previously defeated attitude around self-worth and finances comes as Mars connects with transformative Pluto on December 17. The sun connects with Uranus, your ruling planet, on December 20, bringing you exciting news and unexpected meetings. Creativity flows in your career and you find it easy to ask for what you want on December 21, when Venus connects with Neptune and Mercury meets with Jupiter.

December 21 is a very special day indeed: It’s the winter solstice and the first day of Capricorn season. This is a quiet time for you—a time to retreat and reconnect with your inner voice, for meditation, dream work, and therapy, as your subconscious self begs to be explored. Secrets are shared and hidden places are entered. You’re in a private mood—Sagittarius season’s boisterous partying and its candles illuminating the night are blown out. There’s darkness now, and your own heartbeat against the quiet of the night.

That is, until the full moon in Cancer on December 22. Full moons always bring a dose of drama, and Cancer is an emotional water sign, concerned with protecting and nurturing. How well are you taking care of yourself, Aquarius? This is the question this full moon brings you. A gig or job may come to an end at this time, and a change in your everyday routine or schedule may take place. This is a wonderful time to dump a bad habit or quit a job that’s not working for you. Warrior planet Mars enters Aries on December 31, bringing you plenty of news. Good luck this month, Aquarius, and see you next year!