Monthly Horoscope: Aries, June 2022

The sun in Gemini illuminates the communication sector of your chart, making this a busy time of year for you!

There’s plenty of conversation, paperwork, and networking going on, but with Mercury retrograde in Taurus, delays and miscommunications may also be in the mix. Fortunately, Mercury retrograde ends on June 3, helping conversations finally move forward, and boding especially well for discussions about money!

Videos by VICE

However, after Mercury retrograde ends, another begins: Saturn retrograde starts on June 4, but this retrograde’s focus isn’t on communication but reorganization, especially in your social life. You may be reflecting on your boundaries at this time, perhaps rethinking who and what you invest your time in. You have big plans for the future, and Saturn retrograde encourages you to rethink your approach to making things happen.

An especially effective conversation can take place on June 10 as Mercury in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn. A significant discussion about money, your career, or access to resources may occur. You might connect with someone quite influential. An unexpected gift may come your way as Venus meets Uranus in Taurus on June 11, and helpful information arrives as Mercury enters Gemini on June 13. Gemini season also finds you connecting with friends, neighbors, and siblings, if you have them. As Mercury enters Gemini, too, and there can be an uptick in connection with these people in your life. You might have reconnected with some folks during Mercury retrograde, and as Mercury moves forward in Gemini, you’re considering how you want to continue these partnerships.

The full moon in fellow fire sign Sagittarius takes place on June 14, which can find you having a philosophical breakthrough! A conversation that’s been brewing may reach an interesting climax. Information is revealed. Your beliefs about life and the world may be confirmed…or challenged! Stay flexible and open-minded, dear Aries. Exciting new opportunities are on the horizon, and this full moon challenges you to step out of your comfort zone.

June 16 finds the sun connecting with Saturn, which can bring a very supportive atmosphere to your social life and find you connecting with mentors—but the sun also squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which may find you exhausted, or in a private or shy mood. Tension concerning money, or other investments of time and energy, arise as Venus squares off with Saturn on June 18—but woes can be ameliorated on June 10 as Venus mingles with dreamy Neptune. Plus, Mercury connects with Jupiter on June 20, perhaps bringing especially good news your way.

Venus’s connection with Neptune finds you and a romantic partner sharing your dreams and fantasies, and outside of your love life, this can be an especially productive period for you creatively. Mercury’s connection with Jupiter also inspires optimism and generosity! Venus connects with Pluto on June 21, creating a potent atmosphere for passion and deep connection, but this alignment doesn’t just impact your love life; it can also be helpful for career success or financial abundance. You may gain recognition for a unique talent, or receive a special gift or reward!

Cancer season begins on June 21, finding the sun lighting up the home and family sector of your chart, and Venus enters Gemini on June 22, inspiring a fun, flirtatious atmosphere that’s fantastic for socializing and connecting on an intellectual level with your romantic partners. Your ruling planet Mars is currently in your sign, Aries, finding you feeling especially energized and confident, and it connects with taskmaster Saturn on June 27, finding you in-charge and ready to take care of business. This can be an especially fortuitous time for teamwork!

Carve out time and space to rest during the new moon in Cancer on June 28, which is also when Neptune begins its retrograde. Neptune retrograde can find you feeling especially sensitive, so it would be wise to take time off from work if you can. Sleep in and spend quality time with yourself, connecting with your inner voice. This may be an especially powerful moment to explore your spirituality, meditate, and journal. Breakthroughs may take place in therapy. Your dreams might also be especially active, and you may discover interesting things about yourself if you keep a journal about the symbols that appear in your dreams. You’re feeling especially creative: Neptune is the planet of fantasy, and while your imagination is especially inspired, it’s also important you don’t get swept up in imagined fears and anxieties. Find ways to stay grounded.

Also during this new moon on June 28, the sun squares off with Jupiter and Venus makes a helpful connection with Jupiter: This can bring great change (and growth!) in your home and family life, and the energy is compassionate and generous. You may be moving, welcoming a new member into your family, or simply making more room for yourself in the spaces you occupy, courageously saying yes to the things you want, and no to those you don’t. Jupiter is the planet of expansion, and this new moon has an especially expansive feeling to it. New moons symbolize new beginnings, and this one in nurturing water sign Cancer can find you rediscovering what home means to you.

Good luck this month, Aries, and see you in July!