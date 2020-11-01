Monthly Horoscope: Aries, November 2020

Welcome to Scorpio season! The sun is illuminating a highly private sector of your chart, finding you contemplating endings and transformations. This is a powerful time to settle a debt, as well as to plan out how you will manage your shared finances and taxes. Issues concerning inheritances may be discussed. Emotionally, the sun in brooding Scorpio finds you reflecting on trust and consistency in your partnerships. What can you depend on them for?

Mercury retrograde in clashes with Saturn in Capricorn on November 1, and will do so again on November 6, after Mercury ends its retrograde on November 3. The end of Mercury retrograde means we can finally move forward in conversations that have been brewing over the last few weeks, especially concerning your partnerships and shared resources, as well as concerns like debts, taxes, and inheritances. You have been thinking about how seriously you can take your relationships, and whether they’re able to reciprocate the thought and care that you bring. Business partnerships are slowed down as you once again come up with solutions to career roadblocks. You’re thinking back to September 23 as Mercury clashes with Saturn, struggling with similar delays in communication or heavy mental atmosphere.

Videos by VICE

Venus in Libra has been bringing blessings to the relationship sector of your chart, but on November 9 it opposes your ruling planet Mars, currently retrograde in your sign, finding you confronting whatever needs to be addressed. Your relationships can clue you into your own behavior and frustrations! The sun connects with mystical Neptune in Pisces on November 10, bringing a whimsical, imaginative energy, and inspiring you to lean into your spiritual practice. Closure is a big theme at this time and past grievances are melting away. Mercury enters Scorpio on November 10, clarifying information that may have been confused last month during the retrograde. As Mercury moves through this psychic sector of your chart, your intuition is piqued and you can be more sensitive to other people’s needs.

Jupiter meets Pluto meet in your house of career and public reputation for the third and final time this year on November 12: Think back to April 4 and June 30 as similar breakthroughs are taking place. This is the beginning of a new journey in your career, as you step into a greater place of power and influence. You have an extremely far reach—be brave and put yourself out there! You are excited to share all the resources that you’ve accumulated along your journey. It may feel like there’s a lot happening at once and like there’s no information about how things will end up, so stay present in your body, don’t rush to making decisions, and most importantly, reach out for help!

Your planetary ruler Mars ends its retrograde in Aries on November 13, and you’re feeling so much more like yourself! The sun mingles with Pluto and Jupiter on November 14, which bodes well for your career—you’re getting the assistance you need. If you feel overwhelmed by your responsibilities and visibility, this is a good time to reach out and ask for help.

The new moon in Scorpio lands on November 15, falling in your house of shared resources, transformation, and intimacy! New moons are usually all about new beginnings, but this one is about closure for you, dear Aries. You’re ready to settle debts and say your goodbyes. On a more mundane level, some credit—financial or otherwise—may be offered to you at this time. This new moon also finds Venus squaring off with Pluto, which could add a tinge of jealousy and obsession to the energy. It’s frustrating not to know what the future will bring, but new moons are famously hazy in that way, being that they are the mark of a new start—anything is possible, which can be overwhelming! Control issues may come up, but remember that manipulative or shady behavior is not OK and could benefit from an unbiased third party’s help. Watch out for jealousy in your relationships, especially concerning your career. You are recognizing deeper patterns of possession and impulsivity in your partnerships, learning where deeper, psychological impulses come from. Venus also clashes with Jupiter on November 16, so watch out for over-indulgence and promises that are too big to keep. Be real about what you are actually able to share.

Unexpected news arrives as Mercury opposes Uranus in Taurus on November 17, finding you thinking back to October 7 and 19 and bringing shakes-ups to your finances. Double check the fine print, and make sure you don’t forget your keys at home! The sun and Venus align with Saturn on November 19, creating a solid energy for communication, and urging us to get clear on our values. This is a great time to make career plans, but you do need to get clear about expectations and standards in your relationships. It’s also an ideal moment to draw boundaries, come to practical agreements, and tell your partners what you actually have time for. This isn’t the coziest day to cuddle up with a lover, but it’s a fine time to focus on making plans and accomplishing goals.

Venus enters Scorpio and Sagittarius season begins on November 21! Venus in Scorpio brings some intriguing gifts your way, and Sagittarius season finds you planning your next adventure. You don’t have to travel far to explore the world—you can get involved in interesting coursework or spiritual studies!

Mercury and Neptune make a harmonious connection on November 23: Mercury is the planet of logic and Neptune of imagination, making this a helpful and inspiring moment for communication. This is a beautiful opportunity to resolve issues and talk things out—you’re finding words that usually elude you, and conversations feel quite healing. It’s good to vent! This is an opportune moment to forgive yourself and others.

Mercury is all about gathering information, and as it connects with Pluto on November 27, access to hidden materials becomes available. This is especially helpful in your career as you get the insight and information you need to get ahead. This is a time for you to see where all of the money comes from, and to do some astute financial planning. Also on November 27, sweet Venus opposes inventive Uranus: We’re craving freedom and some unexpected financial turns may take place. This is a time to invent a new look or try something different with your grocery list.

Neptune retrograde ends on November 28, and you’re feeling especially sleepy. Sink into the couch and rest, or check out while you watch some fantasy films. Find healthy ways to escape your everyday life for a bit, whether through a good book or meditation. Mercury connects with broadminded Jupiter on November 28, too: Mercury wants the details but Jupiter is all about the big picture, so there’s harmony between the two as they make a helpful connection! The mood is optimistic and open-minded. You may be recommended for an important position or given the support you need to take your career to the next level, but you have to send the message or put yourself out there. It’s only going to come to you if you put in a little effort!

A lunar eclipse in Gemini arrives on November 30, bringing a conversation to a critical climax. You’re getting a full understanding of your thoughts, able to see all of the information at hand, laid out on the table. This is a highly emotional period and unexpected information is likely to surface. There’s a fated feeling to eclipses, like what takes place during them is meant to be. They mark major transitions in our lives, and the way you communicate and think about the world may completely shift as crucial information comes to light. A big change in your local neighborhood could take place. Mercury also connects with Saturn on November 30, creating a supportive energy for communication, especially in your career.

Good luck this month, Aries, and see you in December!