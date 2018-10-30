Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, November 2018

Scorpio season is arguably the sexiest, most creative time of the year for all zodiac signs, Cancer, but it’s especially so for you, as Scorpio season means the sun is lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart! The energy is especially dreamy on November 6, when the sun connects with Neptune, the planet of fantasy, creating an absolutely magical atmosphere to spend time with the people you love, make art, and explore the world—you may even be whisked off your feet! Circle November 11 on your calendar as another juicy day to link with people, as the sun meets with passionate Pluto, making for a perfect time to connect on a deep and intimate level—secrets will be shared!

Hoping for a fresh start when it comes to love, your creative projects, or simply to transform your life so you’re able to have more fun? The new moon in Scorpio on November 7 will help you do just that. Scorpio is the sign of transformation, and new moons are the start of a new cycle. This is an exciting time to connect with a crush or embrace a new beginning with the romantic partners you’re already involved with. You’ll be reenergized in your artistic projects, too. This is a powerful new moon for manifesting your desires, especially your desire to enjoy life!

Videos by VICE

November is also an important month for your career, as electric Uranus will reenter Aries on November 6, activating the sector of your chart that rules worldly success, your professional goals, and your public life. Uranus always brings surprises, so some unexpected events may take place at work—or perhaps you’ll be stunning your fans in a big way!

Lucky planet Jupiter enters fire sign Sagittarius on November 8 for the first time since 2007, where it will stay until December 2, 2019, making this a big year for you professionally—expect to accomplish so much! That is, if you can get organized. Jupiter is the planet of growth, it expands whatever it touches. So, if you’re behaving responsibly and are taking care of business, you can expect many more gigs, clients, and opportunities to come your way—but if you’re indulging in bad habits, Jupiter’s energy might multiply your troubles.

This is also a fantastic time to focus on fitness and wellness, since Jupiter in fiery Sagittarius will bring you both the confidence and energy you need to actually wake up at 5 AM to engage in your meditation practice, go for a walk, or cook up some delicious meals rather than ordering take out. Basically, Jupiter in Sagittarius wants to help you achieve a routine that will support your best self, whether that’s at work or at home.

Action planet Mars enters fellow water sign Pisces on November 15, finding you in an especially adventurous mood, which is welcome after a long summer and autumn of working through many emotionally-charged issues. If you’re traveling, in school, or even publishing something at this time, Mars in Pisces will be especially beneficial.

November opens with Venus retrograde in Libra, finding you reconfiguring things at home—this is a fantastic time to look at your living situation; however, if you’re planning on redecorating, wait until after Venus retrograde ends on November 16. Venus is the planet of values, but also of love, money, and beauty, so any makeovers would have the most powerful effect post-retrograde! Issues with your roommates or your family may have become more intense over the last few weeks, but you’ve learned a lot about what’s important to you.

Venus retrograde ends on November 16, the same day Mercury retrograde begins in Sagittarius, which will find your schedule turned upside down. Don’t overbook yourself, and definitely avoid making promises you can’t keep. Mercury retrograde isn’t the best time to sign contracts, travel, or make important purchases due to delays and miscommunications. It is, however, a fine time to pick back up a project that you had to leave behind for a while.

Sagittarius season begins on November 22, finding the sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals. You’re feeling inspired to get to work, and with Jupiter’s influence, there are many opportunities coming your way. However, Mercury retrograde is really asking you to take it slow, plus, the full moon in Gemini arrives the next day, on November 23, which will find you totally exhausted—it’s time to quiet down and get some rest!

For More Stories Like This, Sign Up for Our Newsletter

An issue at your day job is likely to come to a climax during this full moon, and you’ll also find that you need to carve out a better work/rest balance, or else you may burn out. While it’s crucial that you respect your responsibilities, you are ruled by the moon, and the moon has phases—you need alone time as much as you need time in the spotlight, with your friends, at work, or with your lovers. This full moon is asking you to “check out” for a bit—spend time by yourself, meditate, and get some sleep. You’ll have lots on your plate over the next year, but you need to be well-rested if you want to accomplish anything.

New opportunities are coming your way, but take it slow on November 24, when Neptune will end its retrograde in Pisces—this is a highly creative time and a fantastic period to focus on your spiritual practice. But remember that besides being creative and magical, Neptune is the planet of fog and confusion, so keep things light and don’t embark on any major endeavors just yet! Circle November 27 as an especially busy day: The sun, Mercury, and Jupiter will all align, bringing big news and plans your way. Good luck this month, Cancer, and see you in December!