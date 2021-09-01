Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, September 2021

The sun in analytical earth sign Virgo lights up the sector of your chart that rules your mind, making it an especially busy time for communication and information gathering!

Watch out for misunderstandings on September 2 as Mars in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces. Details may be obscured accidentally, and some fibbing, laziness, or passive aggression could take place at this time. Fortunately, a much more solid energy arrives on September 4 as messenger planet Mercury in Libra connects with reliable Saturn in Aquarius.

Venus in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn on September 5, making it an especially intense time in your relationships! Partnerships where you feel smothered or controlled will reach a critical turning point where you decide to stay or go. The clearer you are about what you value, the easier it will be to navigate this planetary aspect. Don’t let other people decide what’s true for you. Watch out for jealousy, greed, and manipulation. Fair and honest relationships will get a boost of passion at this time, and some thrills could deepen your bond!

September 6 is the busiest day of the month, astrologically! Mars connects with Pluto, inspiring decisive action and deep conversations, Venus connects with Jupiter in Aquarius, and Mercury begins its pre-retrograde shadow period, which means that many of the plans and conversations that take place between now and September 27 may be revised and reconsidered during Mercury retrograde. While this may bring some delays, it also gives you an opportunity to make helpful adjustments!

There’s also a new moon in Virgo on September 6, which begins a new cycle of communication for you. This is a powerful time to connect with your intuition, so make sure to rest and clear your mind—spend less time on screens and more time meditating. A new conversation about something important to you may begin at this time. On a more mundane level, you may be reconnecting with your neighbors or enjoying a local spot. You may also be starting fresh with a sibling, if you have them! You’re eager to take risks and may be connecting with unexpected or eccentric people as the sun also connects with Uranus in Taurus on this day.

Venus enters fellow water sign Scorpio on September 10, bringing a big boost of passion, romance, and creativity. You want to have fun, and you’re especially appreciative of people in your life who you can let loose with. This is a great moment to connect with a crush or reconnect with an established partner on an intimate and emotional level!

Mid-month pulls us in many directions: The sun opposes Neptune on September 14, which could bring some confusing or disappointing conversations, and Mars enters Libra, revving up the home and family sector of your chart. This could find you energized for a move or renovation, or emotionally, you may be setting important boundaries in your personal life. The sun mingles with Pluto on September 16, creating a transformative energy for communication in your relationships—but people may be grumpy as Venus clashes with Saturn on September 17. Nothing feels good enough, and rejection may take place, but thankfully the energy does a 180 as Mercury connects with Jupiter on September 20, inspiring optimism! People will be in a much more open-minded mood, eager to share ideas.

Also on September 20, there’s a full moon in Pisces, bringing a climax to a conversation that’s been building. You may finally get the information you need or simply decide you’re over it. Full moons are all about letting go! This is a powerful opportunity to express yourself and release your fears, frustrations, and feelings. It’s also an exciting moment for an escape: You may be in an adventurous mood, eager to go someplace new. If you’re in school or publishing something, an important turning point may take place at this time.

Mercury squares off with Pluto on September 22, finding you having intense conversations with your partners. Secrets may be revealed! September 22 is also the equinox and the sun enters Libra, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart, and finding you reflecting on themes like privacy, safety, and comfort. Venus opposes Uranus on September 23, which could bring an unexpected twist to your social life or love life, and Mars connects with Saturn on September 25, creating a supportive atmosphere for making plans and commitments in your partnerships.

Mercury retrograde in Libra starts on September 27, finding you reconnecting with your past. You may be running into childhood friends and other folks you haven’t seen in a long time, or discovering something about your family history. Astrologers often advise against traveling, signing contracts, or making big purchases during Mercury retrograde, but this is a fine time to review or finish projects that have been set aside! If you’re moving or renovating, some reconsiderations may take place. A conversations with a family member or house mate could be revisited. Mercury retrograde ends on October 18.

The sun connects with Saturn on September 29, creating a supportive atmosphere for serious conversations about responsibility and commitment. But Venus also clashes with Jupiter on September 30, creating a fun atmosphere! This is a great time to party—just be careful not to over-indulge. Romance is especially exciting at this time; desires are explored and pleasure abounds!

Good luck this month, Cancer, and see you in October!