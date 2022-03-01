Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, March 2022

The sun in intuitive Pisces illuminates the communication sector of your chart, making it a busy season of connection for you, dear Capricorn!

The new moon in Pisces on March 2 inspires new conversations or finds you exploring a new point of view. New moons symbolize new beginnings, and this one is highlighting the mind: Make time for meditation, journaling, or venting to a good friend. Step away from screens, get some rest, and do whatever else helps your mind feel refreshed.

This new moon might find you connecting with siblings, if you have them, as well as exploring some new (or new to you) establishments in your neighborhood. You could be taking a new commute or exploring your local area in a way you haven’t before: You can find someplace unexpected and inspiring as the sun mingles with Uranus in Taurus during this new moon! Unexpected news may also arrive. Mercury meets your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in Aquarius, which could find you having a serious conversation about money, perhaps making important financial agreements.

Capricorns are famously hardworking and practical, and your sign is often cited as having a dry sense of humor. But as Venus, Mars, and Pluto all align in your sign on March 3, descriptive words for your personality like “stoic” and “cautious” are swapped for intense, ambitious, dynamic…and lusty! You’re resolving not to let anything get in the way of what you want. Themes like power and ambition are explored. A highly passionate energy flows. People find you especially magnetic at this time. An important relationship may be beginning, or a deeper connection can develop in an established partnership because, after all, your relationship with yourself is deepening, too.

The sun meets Jupiter in Pisces on March 5, which may bring some good news, and Mars and Venus enter and then meet in Aquarius on March 6, activating the financial sector of your chart. Venus and Mars’s meeting might find you putting one of your many talents to great use, perhaps gaining a great reward or receiving a gift. Mars and Venus in Aquarius inspire you to review your budget or reconsider you rates. In your love life, partners who show their appreciation for your time and efforts are a must—you don’t need anyone in your life who takes you for granted!

Mercury enters Pisces on March 9, bringing an uptick in communication, and the sun meets Neptune in Pisces on March 13, inspiring a sweet, sentimental atmosphere. An inspiring conversation or heartfelt message may arrive. Capricorns are very logical, but you also have a strong connection with your intuition, and Mercury in Pisces bolsters this strength. An unexpected invitation could come your way as Mercury connects with Uranus on March 17.

The full moon in Virgo arrives on March 18, and the sun also connects with Pluto. A conversation may reach an important climax. You might be learning about things from a new perspective, reconsidering a position you’ve held, and learning new information. As the sun connects with Pluto during this full moon, anything that surfaces can be quite profound. Pluto is all about power, and you’re contemplating your impact in a deep way at this time. Full moons are all about release, and this one finds you sharing important news.

Venus squares off with Uranus on March 19, putting you in an unusually impulsive mood. You’re craving novelty, and may need a break from routine. Keep your spending in check! Aries season begins on March 20, shifting your attention to your home and family life, and Mercury meets Jupiter on March 21, inspiring curiosity and open-mindedness. This may be an especially busy time for communication! Big news could come your way, and you might find yourself coming up with great ideas.

Mars squares off with Uranus on March 22, which might find people feeling irritable. Arguments may pop up unexpectedly. Again, you may be feeling uncharacteristically impulsive. Throwing money at a problem might feel like a quick solution at this time, but with unpredictable Uranus in the mix, slow down before taking a risk. If you find yourself feeling upset, create space to express your anger in healthy and productive ways.

Mercury meets Neptune on March 23, encouraging you to connect with your intuition. It’s a lovely moment to write poetry or compose a love letter. A touching message may come your way! Deep conversations take place as Mercury connects with Pluto on March 26, and Mercury enters Aries on March 27, finding you connecting with or talking about the past. On a more practical level, paperwork concerning your living situation or your private life may be a focus at this time. You might be discussing themes like home, privacy, and security.

Venus meets your ruling planet Saturn on March 28, and you could be making an important agreement or decision concerning money, your belongings, or sense of security. Venus is all about values, and as it meets Saturn, you’re committing to something important to you, or gaining a deeper understanding of your needs and boundaries. You’re raising expectations for what your time and energy is worth.

Good luck this month, Capricorn, and see you in April!