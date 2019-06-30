Monthly Horoscope: Gemini July 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

Cancer season finds the sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules wealth, so you’ll need to be smart about how you invest your time, energy, and cash this month, Gemini!

Videos by VICE

July opens on a busy note as action planet Mars enters fire sign Leo on July 1, helping your tackle paperwork and make phone calls, giving you the energy boost you need to run around town and meet up with your friends and associates, and encouraging you express what’s on your mind. Leo is the sign that rules the heart, and communication is something that’s close to yours—it’s what the world runs on, and you hate being ignored, interrupted, or denied access to the information you need! This is a complicated month when it comes to communication, thanks to two eclipses that bring unexpected reveals, and a Mercury retrograde that spells running into people from your past, dealing with miscommunications, and experiencing delays. But that doesn’t mean this month won’t be revealing!



The first eclipse of the month arrives on July 2 in water sign Cancer, a sign famous for its intuition, and you will be challenged to tap into yours as you’re called to invest in things that you’re unsure are right for you. Eclipses bring massive change—if you’ve been on the wrong path, the eclipse will knock you right off of it and place you on the right one, no matter how frustrating it is. There’s no clinging to the past—a new portal is opening, and you have to have faith in yourself as you walk through it.

This is a powerful eclipse for wealth and income, and you may find yourself getting a raise or otherwise experiencing a shift in material resources. But other resources, like time and energy, are also important to consider at this time, and you have to be smart about how you spend them. This eclipse asks you big, emotionally charged questions like: What makes you feel safe, protected, and valued? What do you bring the table (other than juicy gossip, which we all know you have!)? And what do you want to get paid for? Luckily, Venus enters Cancer on July 3, bringing blessings to the financial sector of your chart. You’re not generally a materialistic person, but you’re definitely in the mood to shop as the planet of beauty moves into the sign of the crab, activating the sector of your chart that rules your material items—just be smart about your purchases! In your relationships, you’re especially appreciate of the people who bring you a sense of safety and security, and who know that getting you a gift doesn’t need to be limited to your birthday.

When you feel encouraged to express what’s in your heart, try carrying a clear quartz with you in this intention necklace to let open communication flow.

Letting go of the past isn’t easy, but this book by Marie Kondo (in Manga form!) can be your guide.

As your material resources shift, brush up on the basics of how to do more than just scrape by in your personal finances.

Your ruling planet Mercury begins its retrograde in Leo on July 7, finding you rethinking the conversations, ideas, and plans you’ve come up with over the last few weeks, specifically since June 20 when Mercury entered it’s pre-retrograde shadow period. Mercury retrograde in Leo finds you flustered with paperwork—give yourself extra time to do things and double check everything before you hit send! Watch out for miscommunications; Mercury is the planet of communication, and when it’s retrograde, saying what you mean or understanding someone else’s intent can be difficult. But this is a lovely time to go within and be introspective—sometimes silence really is golden! Avoid making big purchases at this time, and watch out for technical difficulties. Put off signing a contract if you’re able. Mercury is basically taking a little vacation, and you should, too!

Venus connects with Uranus in Taurus on July 8, bringing you unexpected blessings and flashes of creative insight. You’re going to want to do things differently today. Communications are hit with an intense energy on July 8 as Mercury retrograde meets action planet Mars in Leo, so be careful about speaking impulsively! News is coming your way but Mercury is retrograde, so remember that conversations will continue to develop.

The energy is low as the sun opposes melancholy Saturn in Capricorn on July 9. A gloomy atmosphere arrives, but this is a good time to hammer out your budget. Something hasn’t been working, and it will be clear to you what that is now. The energy is more flexible and creative, especially in the realm of career, as the sun connects with dreamy Neptune in Pisces on July 11. Also on July 11, Mars squares off with Uranus, bringing surprises and making it hard for you to get some rest—keep your plans flexible! A rebellious energy is in the air; you don’t want to be tied down right now and you certainly don’t care about fitting in. All this wild behavior on your end will expose who in your life is trying to control you, as they’ll be irritated that they can’t keep up with your changing plans when the sun opposes Pluto in Capricorn on July 14. Watch out for power struggles and control freaks—a big ego clash is likely. Be smart about your spending today, too. This is a tricky day for making investments.

The lunar eclipse in Capricorn arrives on July 16—a powerfully emotional moment. Make extra time in your calendar for relaxing and self care. Important endings are taking place now and unprocessed grief is coming to the surface for you to acknowledge—honor your shadow side, don’t hide from it. One thing Mercury retrograde teaches you is that words aren’t everything and you can’t make every emotion a neat, logical thing for you to make sense of. Feel your feelings, and maybe learn more about somatic-based healing. The change taking place during this eclipse is deep in your being—your mind is just the tip of the iceberg. A powerful climax is taking place concerning intimacy, so watch for changes in your relationships. This eclipse also finds you confronting issues concerning taxes, debts, inheritances, and shared resources.

Turquoise can help with miscommunications that may arise, and wearing it is even more fun.

Do some creative thinking around your future by mapping out your goals with a passion planner.

When the time comes to acknowledge your grief, honor endings with this coffin-shaped Death Tarot bath bomb, based on the tarot card of transformation.

You’re having a hard time getting what you want as Venus opposes Saturn on July 17—wait for another day to ask for a favor! Don’t get too down on yourself today if you don’t receive what you want, and remember that your worth has nothing to do with what you own or how people choose to invest in you. Harness this energy to pay off a debt or work on your budget! A more romantic, harmonious energy flows as Venus connects with Neptune on July 18, and you’ll likely see this inspiring connection manifest in your career, too. You might not always get what you want, but you can find a way to get what you need and still be happy! Retrograde Mercury reenters Cancer on July 19, asking you to be especially mindful about money and where you place your valuables. Something you previously lost may be found, but make sure you have your keys, phone, and wallet when you come and go.

July 21 is a tricky day this month—watch out for manipulations and power plays as Venus opposes Pluto. If someone is trying very hard to sell you on something, think twice. Be smart about who you trust and invest in—there are many wonderful things about Pluto, the planet of transformation, but it’s also associated with jealousy, obsession, and shady behavior. Don’t flaunt your goods at this time unless you want to be on the receiving end of a whole lot of envy. If you’ve been in a relationship that’s a financial drain, you might reach your limit now! A crucial moment for the Mercury retrograde also arrives as the sun meets Mercury on July 21—an important realization about money, materialism, and worth arrives.

Dealing with your feelings can be a lot. Try a crystal healing candle to help.

Reuniting with old friends thanks to Mercury retrograde? A convenient Instagram-photo book printing service could make reminiscing even more fun.

The sun enters Leo on July 22, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules communication, bringing news your way. The energy is social this time of the month and you’re running into people from your past as Mercury retrograde meets Venus on July 24—it’s a fun time to reconnect! You might also find something you really want to purchase—but wait until after the retrograde to decide whether it’s worth it!

Watch out for impulsivity and competitive behavior, but enjoy the social connections that arrive as Mars connects with lucky planet Jupiter in your opposite sign Sagittarius on July 25. An energy shift takes place as Venus enters glamorous Leo on July 27 and a love letter may come your way! As Venus enters Leo, you’re deeply appreciative of the intellectual connection you share with others, and you’re so ready for this retrograde to be over! The sun squares off with Uranus on July 29, bringing you surprises and flashes of intuitive insight (watch out for the wacky, inspiring dreams that come your way), and there’s a new moon in Leo and the end of Mercury retrograde on July 31! New moons bring new beginnings, and this one wipes the slate clean in your communications, just in time for conversations to move forward. Good luck this month, Gemini, and see you in August!