Monthly Horoscope: Libra, February 2022

Life sparkles with the sun in Aquarius illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Aquarius is all about connection and trying new things, making this a fun and exciting time of year for you.

The new moon in Aquarius arrives on February 1: Whether you’re connecting with a new crush or a long-time partner, this new moon signals a fresh start in your love life. Even if you’re not looking for love, this is an exciting new moon to explore creative pursuits and to simply have fun! Make time to enjoy yourself, Libra!

Communications about your home, living situation, and family move forward as Mercury ends its retrograde in Capricorn on February 3. Mars is also in Capricorn this month, finding you tackling themes concerning your home and personal life head-on. Libras are said to be indecisive, but you’re in an action-oriented mood at this time—especially when it comes to where you’re living with, who you’re living with, your family, cutting ties with the past, or setting boundaries. Some luck comes as you navigate these conversations when Mars mingles with Jupiter in Pisces on February 4. Also on this day, the sun meets serious Saturn in Aquarius, boding well for setting boundaries and discussing plans or expectations—but the mood may be quite stern at this time, so keep that in mind!

Mars connects with electric Uranus in Taurus on February 8, inspiring an emotionally liberating atmosphere! This is a powerful time for release. You may be settling a debt or getting closure on the past. Important information is revealed as Mercury meets Pluto on February 11: Secrets are shared, and the past is a topic of interest. You may be thinking back to December 30, 2021 and January 28, 2022 as Mercury meets Pluto again after its retrograde. Conversations can be especially transformative at this time.

Invitations to dates, parties, and other fun events start pouring in as Mercury enters Aquarius February 14. The mood is especially flirtatious! Some drama in your social life might reach a climax with the full moon in Leo on February 16. Full moons are powerful times for release, and this one might be especially dramatic as it’s in the sign of the performer, Leo. A situation that’s been brewing with a friend or community may come to a head. Or a dream might finally come to fruition! Your ruling planet Venus, currently in Capricorn, also meets Mars during this full moon, bringing the start of a new cycle at home or in your private life. You might decide to redecorate, renovate, or approach things with your family members or housemates in a new way.

Lucky Jupiter aligns with Uranus on February 17, bringing an unexpected upgrade your way! Jupiter is all about growth and abundance, and Uranus is the planet of innovation: This is an exciting time to experiment and try new things. A change in your schedule might take place, and switching things up can bring the creative breakthrough you’ve been seeking.

Pisces season begins on February 18, finding you focused on your everyday routines and rituals. This is a great time to reorganize your workspace and schedule, and you may be starting a new gig or diving deeper into your existing projects. Work isn’t all that’s on your mind, though—wellness is also a theme as Pisces season invites you to reflect on how to make your daily routine more supportive of your health and happiness!

The mood is proactive and creative as Mars connects with Neptune on February 23: An issue can be dealt with firmly but compassionately. Venus connects with Neptune on February 24, inspiring a romantic atmosphere! The everyday becomes a touch more magical, and sweet surprises can delight you as you accomplish your chores. Also on February 24, Mercury squares off with Uranus, which may bring unexpected news or surprising information: Keep an open mind and a brilliant solution can also take place during this time!

Good luck this month, Libra, and see you in March!