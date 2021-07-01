Monthly Horoscope: Libra, July 2021

The sun in Cancer lights up the sector of your chart that rules fame and fortune, so some reward and recognition might be on the way! This is an exciting time to spend in the spotlight, dear Libra!

Drama may arise in your social life as Mars in Leo opposes Saturn in fellow air sign Aquarius on July 1. Hard work is a big theme early this month, and even if no drama pops up in your friendships or love life, you may generally be focusing on your responsibilities rather than partying. The best way to work with the energy is to be patient, mature, and disciplined.

You’re breaking free from limitations as Mars squares off with Uranus in Taurus on July 3, so don’t worry, Libra, you won’t be pinned down by Saturn’s heavy energy all month! Just watch out for some unexpected arguments, especially about money, worth, “fitting in” or belonging, or future plans, as fiery Mars clashes with Uranus, the wildcard of the zodiac. An easier energy flows as the sun connects with Uranus on July 5, inspiring a free-spirited and experimental atmosphere that may help your career.

Communication planet Mercury in Gemini clashes with hazy Neptune in Pisces on July 6, which could find you revisiting misunderstandings that took place during last month’s Mercury retrograde. Making plans, sticking to a schedule, and getting work done may be complicated or delayed. A lazy energy flows, so don’t overbook yourself. Also on July 6, your ruling planet Venus opposes Saturn, which may be a bummer for your love life, as the mood is chilly and unaffectionate. Rejection is in the air, and it’s not a great time astrologically to plan a date, ask for a favor, or make future plans. It is a good time, however, to set boundaries, catch up on quality time with yourself, and gain clarity on your vision for your future. On July 8, Venus squares off with Uranus, creating a potent atmosphere for transformation and change. People are eager to experiment, and freedom is an important theme at this time.

The new moon in Cancer arrives on July 9 and it’s the beginning of a new journey in your career and your life in public. A new project may be starting, or you might be taking on an important new role. Or, this new moon may find people associating you with a new position as your reputation undergoes a makeover. If you’re looking for a new job or want to connect with the public in some way, this new moon is on your side, especially as messenger planet Mercury enters Cancer on July 11, helping you communicate with your many fans.

Mercury in Cancer could also help you handle paperwork regarding your career, or find you having exciting conversations with bosses, especially as Mercury connects with lucky Jupiter in Pisces on July 12. Venus and Mars meet on July 13, making for an exciting day in your social life! New social circles are forming around you, and it’s also a fantastic time for communication in your relationships as you and your partners excitedly share your hopes and wishes for the future. The mood is hopeful, flirtatious, and creative. The sun connects with Neptune on July 15, inspiring creativity, especially in the projects you’re working on for your job. Easy energy flows as you tackle your to-do list.

Power struggles reach a climax as the sun opposes Pluto in Capricorn on July 17, and it’s an especially intense day for the balance between your personal and public lives. You may feel like you can’t win, like you’re not living up to your family’s or fans’ expectations, but the truth is that if you feel like you’re winning, anyone who truly supports you will be happy for you!

Mercury mingles with Uranus on July 20, bringing an a-ha moment; people are thinking outside the box and creative solutions are found. Your ruling planet Venus enters Virgo on July 21, putting you in an especially private mood when it comes to love and money. A secret getaway to a secluded place is in order! You’re a trendy person, always keeping up with fads, but at this moment, you’re not in the mood to be flashy. You’re usually not shy with your crushes, but as Venus moves through Virgo, you’re feeling more introspective. You’re especially appreciative of the quiet moments you share with your partners, the people who “get” what you’re thinking just by exchanging a look are the ones you want to be surrounded by at this time.

The sun enters Leo on July 22, finding you excited about the future. You’re reflecting on your hopes and wishes, and are busily connecting with people who share your passions. It’s a great time to meet up with groups that are excited about the same hobbies and causes that you are. Also on July 22, Venus opposes Jupiter, encouraging you to take time off from your busy schedule to relax.

The full moon in fellow air sign Aquarius takes place on July 23, bringing a climax to a situation that’s been building in your love life, or finding you reaching a culmination in your creative or artistic endeavors. Full moons can be exhausting and emotional, but they’re also an important time to process emotions and release the past. Release whatever’s on your mind and in your heart by partying, dancing, celebrating and having fun, safety precautions considered, of course!

Mercury mingles with Neptune on July 24, inspiring an open-hearted energy around communication and encouraging you to trust your intuition—this bodes especially well for your career, reputation, and projects. Some difficulty around communication may arise as Mercury opposes Pluto on July 25, so watch out for control issues and manipulators. Secrets could be revealed. If you’re doing any research, some intriguing information may come forward at this time.

Mercury enters Leo on July 27: You’re already a very social person, Libra, and as Mercury moves through Leo, you’re especially eager to network and share ideas! After a brief stint in Pisces, Jupiter re-enters fellow air sign Aquarius on July 28, bringing a boost of creativity and a big dose of luck to your love life. Whether you’re dating, looking for someone new, or in a commitment, this is an exciting time to explore connections, enjoy others’ company, and bond on a deep level. Jupiter in Aquarius is also fantastic for simply having fun—party invites are likely to come your way! The month wraps up with Mars opposing Jupiter before entering Virgo on July 29, creating a competitive atmosphere—but once Mars is in Virgo, you’ll likely have no interest in competitions, showing off, or doing anything but conserving your energy.

Good luck this month, Libra, and see you in August!