Monthly Horoscope: Libra, March 2021

The sun in Pisces lights up the sector of your chart that rules your everyday routines and rituals, finding you in the mood to spruce up your desk, edit your closet, and rethink your beauty routine and wellness habits. Water sign Pisces is creative and whimsical, and you dear Libra, love to have touches of enchantment and glamour all over your everyday life! Your ruling planet Venus in Pisces connects with electric Uranus in Taurus on March 3, helping you smooth over something unexpected or uncomfortable—your organization skills and attention to detail, as well as your ability to understand other people’s fears and anxieties, will come in handy!

Mercury and Jupiter meet in Aquarius and Mars enters Gemini on March 4: Things are flowing so easily with all these planets moving through fellow air signs! Everything just clicks! Mercury and Jupiter in Aquarius bodes very well for fun and entertainment, celebration, romance, and creativity. Just watch out for the tendency to over-do it as Jupiter likes to exaggerate. Action planet Mars in Gemini brings a boost of energy and finds you in an adventurous mood. Themes concerning travel, school, and publishing may be highlighted at this time.

Your schedule may feel up in the air on March 10 as the sun meets Neptune in Pisces; this is a time to keep plans flexible. A new gig may arrive, or perhaps a new routine or schedule, with the new moon in Pisces on March 13. This new moon is a flirtatious one as your ruling planet Venus meets whimsical Neptune. New moons are all about fresh starts, and this one has a special focus on your daily routine—more magic and romance are being invited in! Helping you get organized is Mercury entering Pisces on March 15: You may have a lot of paperwork or meetings, but Mercury in Pisces encourages you to stay flexible and not overcommit yourself.

The sun and Venus connect with Pluto in Capricorn on March 16 and March 18 respectively, and you’re considering how to organize your home and personal life. Pluto in Capricorn found you undergoing major changes at home, and now you’re thinking about how to adjust your schedule to create a better work-life balance, getting the rest and privacy you need while still feeling productive and helpful to others. The sun enters your opposite sign Aries on March 20, brightly illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and finding you spending time doing what you love most: connecting with people!

March 21 is busy: Mercury connects with Uranus, your ruling planet Venus enters Aries, and Mars connects with Saturn. Mercury’s meeting with brilliant Uranus brings some breakthrough ideas, and Venus in Aries brings blessings to the relationship sector of your chart—your partners may be feeling fearless and frisky! Mars’s connection with Saturn bodes well for discussing plans and commitments, but watch out for arguments as Mercury clashes with Mars on March 23.

The sun meets Venus on March 26, marking the start of a new journey in your relationships as you and your partners figure out what’s important, and a major emotional release takes place during the full moon in your sign, Libra, on March 28. Full moons can be dramatic, and are highly emotional periods—while you might be the sign of the scales, inherently cool and balanced, full moons in your sign can create an energy of extremes. Make space for yourself to cry and let all your feelings out! Now is not the time to repress things. A major climax takes place as you and your partners address the balance of give-and-take.

Mercury meets Neptune on March 29, creating a daydreamy atmosphere: Make time to meditate, journal, and brainstorm as a major boost in intuitive abilities takes place. Your ruling planet Venus and the sun connect with taskmaster Saturn on March 30 and March 31, respectively, inspiring a hugely supportive energy that’s great for discussing standards, plans, and commitments. Things may feel up in the air with detail-oriented Mercury getting lost in Pisces’s dreamy waters, but a grounding energy arrives at the end of the month.

Good luck this month, Libra, and see you in April.