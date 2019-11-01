Monthly Horoscope: Libra, November 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

Though Mercury retrograde causes frustration in your communications and finances, you’re still in a flirtatious and jovial mood as your ruling planet Venus enters fire sign Sagittarius on November 1, bringing good news your way! Sweet communications are exchanged, even if Mercury retrograde causes them to be delayed. Just watch out for arguments on November 5 as warrior Mars, currently in your sign, clashes with the planet of destruction, Pluto, in Capricorn. You’re usually averse to confrontation, but you’re absolutely done with a situation that’s been making you feel uncomfortable at home or in your private life—be smart about how you express your anger. Rage is a normal human emotion, but you don’t want this situation to get out of hand! Bring in a third party who can help mediate.

A more productive energy flows on November 8 when the sun, Saturn in Capricorn, and Neptune in Pisces align, making this a solid time to experiment with a new habit and bringing a boost in creativity at work. It’s a marvelous day for manifestation despite the stress of Mercury retrograde.

Mercury retrograde in Scorpio may find you more forgetful than usual this month, so check for your phone, keys, and wallet as you move from place to place. Mercury rules communication and commerce and this retrograde activates the financial sector of your chart, so you may experience stress or confusion around money. You’re thinking back to October 19 as Mercury connects with Pluto on November 9, finding you exploring secrets from your past and looking for more clues to help solve whatever puzzle you’re working on.

An important perspective—particularly concerning money and security—arrives on November 11 as the sun meets Mercury; the full moon in Taurus on November 12 also brings a tremendous culmination concerning these themes. November is major for your finances, and you’re focused on your spending, earning, and saving habits, plus tricky financial matters like debts, taxes, and inheritances. Full moons are all about release, and you’re letting go of something that’s cost you too much time, energy, or money. You’re also moving through intense emotions concerning grief or the fear of the future. Taurus is an earth sign: Be intentional about finding ways to get grounded. Also during this full moon, Mars connects with Jupiter in Sagittarius, bringing a burst of communication and information your way despite the frustrations of Mercury retrograde.

Plans are being reconsidered, and you’re thinking back to October 14 and 15 as Mercury connects with Saturn and Neptune on November 13. Also on this day, the sun connects with Pluto, so even though your schedule is all over the place, some amazing transformations—particularly at home and in your personal life—are underway. Disappointing news arrives as Venus clashes with Neptune on November 14, but be wary of the gossip you hear. Now isn’t the time to make promises or have serious conversations. Keep your plans flexible and light-hearted—the more pressure you put on commitments and other people, the trickier things will be at this time.

A shift in energy arrives as Mars enters Scorpio on November 19 and Mercury ends its retrograde on November 20—the pace is picking up, and you’re ready to tackle financial issues head-on. Mercury clears its post-retrograde shadow on December 7, meaning Mercury will be finished retracing the degrees of the zodiac it activated during the retrograde. Expect the conversations and ideas that have been stalled, confused, or renegotiated to finally begin moving forward between November 20 and December 7. You’ll also receive a boost in communication on November 22 with the start of Sagittarius season!



Sagittarius season is off to a rocky yet exciting start as your ruling planet Venus meets lucky Jupiter and Mars opposes wild card Taurus on November 24. So much good news is coming your way, but so are unexpected arguments or even breakups. Something is no longer serving you, and it’s time to let it go! Make time to connect with your friends: This is a lovely opportunity to enjoy your favorite neighborhood haunts and catch up with people, even though some unexpected drama may take place. A change in atmosphere arrives as Venus enters Capricorn on November 25, bringing blessings to your home and family life—this is a wonderful moment to redecorate, connect with family, or entertain at home!

The new moon in Sagittarius arrives on November 26, marking the beginning of a new conversation—however, expect the mood to be sleepy as Neptune ends its retrograde on November 27. This isn’t the most productive time to get chores done. Give your busy mind a break during this new moon and limit your screen time. A boost in your intuition arrives as Mercury connects with Neptune on November 28. This planetary connection finds you thinking back to November 13 and increases your creative flow at your day job. Also on November 28, Venus connects with wild card Uranus, encouraging you to experiment—you’re ready to take a risk, the results of which may free you from a long-held pattern that you’re ready to escape. Mercury connects with Saturn on November 30, again bringing your mind back to November 13, and helping you set commitments, after so much retrograde-induced back-and-forth! The mood is focused and prepared. Good luck this month, Libra, and see you in December!