Monthly Horoscope: Libra, September 2021

The sun is in Virgo, and much like Virgo’s tarot card, The Hermit, this season is about catching up on quality time with yourself, getting in touch with your inner voice, and taking a break from your usual routine. Virgo season is your time to recharge, so make time to rest and enjoy a little solitude!

Forcing projects or conversations along won’t lead anywhere as Mars in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces on September 2, and the energy may be quite lazy at this time. Take advantage of this atmosphere by slowing down and resting! A more focused energy arrives on September 4 as communication planet Mercury, currently in your sign, makes a helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius, which bodes well for plans and commitments. This is a much more astrologically favorable time to schedule and discuss things than two days prior, when Mars was getting lost in Neptune’s fog!

The mood is intense as your ruling planet Libra clashes with Pluto in Capricorn on September 5, and themes like jealousy or greed may come to the surface. Complicated issues involving home, family, privacy, and boundaries are front and center. Ask yourself whether your relationships feel fair: Is someone asking too much from you? This is a crucial time to set boundaries and reach out to a third party to help mediate if you feel like you’re not being heard.

Warrior planet Mars gets supercharged by its connection with Pluto on September 6, helping you take charge of things! This is a powerful time to shift patterns and change habits, and there also happens to be a new moon in Virgo, bringing a fresh start. On September 6, Venus connects with lucky Jupiter, the sun connects with Uranus in Taurus, and Mercury enters its pre-retrograde shadow period, which means many conversations that take place over the next fewweeks will be revisited during Mercury retrograde from September 27 until October 18.

As busy as the planets may be on September 6, this is still a sleepy new moon for you. New moons are all about new beginnings, and this one wants you to lay low and recharge. It’s a powerful time to connect with your inner voice and explore the symbols that show up in your dreams. Catch up on rest, and cancel an event or meeting that’s stressing you out. An understanding energy flows as sweet Venus connects with expansive Jupiter, and while this is a moment to unwind and rest, romance is in the air, too. If you’re going on a date, make it a cozy one at home where you can cuddle and watch a movie. The sun’s connection with Uranus also inspires spontaneity, so embrace going with the flow and keep you schedule light and flexible.

Venus enters mysterious water sign Scorpio on September 10, which could bring some financial blessings your way. This is a lovely time to exchange gifts! The sun opposes Neptune on September 14, encouraging you to slow down and rest again as things feel low energy. Some laziness or deceit may come up, and it’s important to keep paranoia in check and avoid indulging in gossip. Find ways to stay grounded, and don’t overbook yourself. You may raring to go as action planet Mars enters your sign on September 14, but don’t push yourself too hard! Once the sun’s opposition to Neptune passes, you’ll enjoy a boost in energy, and people might find you more confrontational that usual. As a harmony-loving Libra, it’s unlike you to pick a fight, but you’ll always stand up for what’s right, and warrior planet Mars has your back as you advocate for yourself and others.

The sun connects with Pluto on September 16, creating a helpful atmosphere for releasing the past, and important boundaries are set, especially concerning your money, time, and energy as Venus squares off with Saturn on September 17. An atmosphere of optimism arrives as Mercury connects Jupiter on September 20, and it’s a great time for brainstorming, networking, and sharing ideas—though keep in mind that things may be reworked during Mercury retrograde.

There’s a full moon in Pisces on September 20, finding you sharing an exciting project or wrapping up some work. This is a powerful full moon to kick a bad habit or generally move your schedule around. On September 22, Mercury squares off with Pluto, bringing intriguing information, and the equinox arrives…blessed solar return! The sun enters your sign on this day, marking the beginning of Libra season and a much more social time of year for you. You’re feeling revitalized and ready to celebrate! Venus opposes Uranus on September 23, which could bring some surprises, especially regarding money, and a more anchoring energy flows as Mars connects with Saturn on September 25. An agreement or goal is reached in your relationships or in your creative pursuits at this time.

Mercury retrograde starts on September 27, finding you revisiting ideas and conversations you’ve had since the new moon in Virgo on September 6. You may be reconsidering a decision or feeling more indecisive than usual. You might be running into a lot people from your past or reconnecting with past versions of yourself by looking through old letters, photos, and journals. Usually, astrologers advise against traveling, signing contracts, or making big purchases during Mercury retrograde, but it is a good time to revisit old plans or simply rest. Mercury retrograde ends on October 18.

The sun connects with Saturn on September 29, creating a supportive atmosphere in your love life and your artistic pursuits—just watch out for over-indulging and over-spending as Venus clashes with Jupiter on September 30. The sun and Saturn’s harmonious connection inspires responsibility and maturity, while Jupiter and Venus’s face-off inspires extravagance. Be smart about your excesses, and enjoy!

Good luck this month, Libra, and see you October!